9 Reese's Knockoffs, Ranked

If Reese's peanut butter cups were what you always picked out of the candy bag while trick-or-treating, this article is for you. If you are on the hunt for milk chocolate peanut butter cups with high-quality ingredients and vibrant flavor profiles, this article is for you. And if you are looking for a nostalgic treat to enjoy any time of the day, this article is for you. A man named H.B. Reese essentially invented the peanut butter cup in his basement in 1928, and since then, the Hershey Company has sold millions of them. In fact, 25 million cups are produced each day at the company's factory in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Needless to say, Reese's cups have shaped the appetites and cravings of folks around the globe, and for good reason: Together, silky chocolate and creamy peanut butter are a textural masterpiece, and the sweet yet savory flavors of a peanut butter cup can satisfy and fill you up like few other candies can.

These days, though, Reese's peanut butter cups are not what I find myself reaching for at the grocery store when I am perusing the chocolate aisle. Over the past decade or so, I have tried several brands' takes on the mainstream treat and found alternative products that I enjoy even more than the original. I took to ranking some of the most readily available milk chocolate peanut butter cups on the market based on their texture and flavor. More notes on my methodology can be found at the end of this article.