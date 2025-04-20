12 Creative Ways To Use Peanut Butter Cups

Peanut butter cups are a nostalgic treat for many. The combination of a smooth, salty peanut filling and sweet, creamy chocolate shell is a firm favorite for people of all ages. It's perfect for snacking or rounding off a meal with something sweet, but eating these little beauties straight from the packet certainly isn't the only way to indulge in their nutty goodness. Peanut butter cups can also be incorporated into a wide array of homemade desserts.

From crowd-pleasing bakes and simple snacks to decadent showstoppers, there are heaps of creative ways to put these bite-sized treats to good use. Whether you're stirring them into a mixture, scattering them on top as a flavorful finishing touch, or even blitzing them into a drink, peanut butter cups are sure to give your homemade creations a delicious upgrade. Most of these recipes feature miniature peanut butter cups, but for the most part, you could absolutely chop the regular-sized versions into smaller pieces if that's easier. So, if you have one too many packets of Reese's (or another brand) lying around at home, take some inspiration from the suggestions below and discover how you can transform these already irresistible goodies into something even more epic.