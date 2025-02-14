The Big Brand Name Behind The First Ever Box Of Chocolates

Valentine's Day is the one day of the year dedicated to love and the expression of it, which naturally entails lots and lots of chocolates — specifically, the kind that come in boxes. But why is that? The real reason isn't quite so romantic. While the holiday did originate as a day to honor the Roman saint, St. Valentine, and did, in time, become a day known for romance, the chocolate boxes that line store shelves every year are much more a product of colonization and industrialization than dreamy admiration.

Much of the world celebrated Valentine's Day by the mid 1800s. But it was the following years of European colonization and slavery across cocoa plantations in the West Indies and Africa, paired with the modern infrastructure and machines that became available at the onset of the Industrial Revolution, that made chocolate into a regular commodity. One famous British manufacturing family in particular, however, was responsible for making chocolate, and likely chocolate boxes, a Valentine's Day staple — and that was the Cadburys.

A newly developed chocolate-processing technique left what is now an iconic chocolate empire, Cadbury, with an excess amount of cocoa butter. It was Richard Cadbury who, in the midst of the 1868 Valentine's Day season, had the idea to use the company's excess product to make Cadbury chocolates specifically marketed for the holiday. Sold in beautifully decorated heart-shaped boxes, the chocolates and their packaging have been a symbol of the holiday — and a sweet expression of love — ever since.

