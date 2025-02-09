The Best Non-Chocolate Valentine's Day Candy You Can Possibly Buy
Here at Tasting Table, we believe Valentine's Day is about more than just chocolate. It's also about "love," or whatever — but the proverbial apple of our eyes is the holiday's gastronomic side, which stretches far beyond cacao to wine, romantic home-cooked dinners, and (of course) other types of festive candy. In our ranking of the 19 best non-chocolate Valentine's Day candies, Nerds Valentine Gummy Clusters cinched the first-place spot. For candy lovers (and lovers in general), this rosy-hued sweet is a can't-miss.
Something low-key magical happens when regular Nerds metamorphose into their gummy cluster form. It's all about the textural interplay of crunchy Nerds studding a gummy at the center, not unlike a friendlier pomander ball. We even have a few tips for making DIY gummy clusters at home, if Cupid's arrow has struck you with some epicurean ambition. In this V-Day version, red, white, and pink Nerds are affixed to a deep red center gummy.
The fun mouthfeel doesn't overshadow the palette, either. For this Valentine's Day edition, classic tangy Nerds meet the sweet, fruity taste of the gummy inside for balance and a little dimensionality. The flavors are technically cherry and punch, but we detected a more strawberry-forward taste. In fact, when Nerds were invented in 1983, the second flavor duo to hit the market (after the iconic strawberry & grape) was the now-discontinued cherry & orange. This cherry-punch flavor could be something of a revival of a retired favorite, and by our count, it's about time.
Nerds Valentine Gummy Clusters have stolen our hearts
In 2022, two years after hitting shelves, Nerds Gummy Clusters topped the candy category at the prestigious Product of the Year Awards. Then, in 2024, an animated Gummy Cluster danced its way into foodies' hearts in a Super Bowl ad (it was actually pretty cute, for the record). Now, the crunchy-gummy candy has topped our Valentine's Day roster for 2025.
One of our favorite things about Nerds Valentine Gummy Clusters is that they come in a variety of sizes to suit myriad holiday needs. On Amazon, a bag of 24 individually wrapped packages runs for $13.96, ideal for handing out to a gaggle of Valentines in the breakroom or classroom. Plus, there's enough space to write the recipient's name or a small message on the packaging. If you need to spread sweetness to a larger crowd (what's up, popular Valentine?) they also come in a 60-pack bag for $23.45. Got leftovers? They make a poppable snack for movie nights all February long, cozied up with your go-to rom-coms (fellow "When Harry Met Sally" fanatics, rise up).
Gummy clusters are also portioned for enjoying solo. Fans can opt for a resealable 18.5-ounce bag for $7.99 or gift themselves a six-ounce novelty heart-shaped box stuffed with the candies for $5.99. To really make it "an event" this V-Day, we recommend washing 'em down with a glass of splurge-worthy or impressive yet budget-friendly wine.