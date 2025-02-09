The Best Non-Chocolate Valentine's Day Candy You Can Possibly Buy

Here at Tasting Table, we believe Valentine's Day is about more than just chocolate. It's also about "love," or whatever — but the proverbial apple of our eyes is the holiday's gastronomic side, which stretches far beyond cacao to wine, romantic home-cooked dinners, and (of course) other types of festive candy. In our ranking of the 19 best non-chocolate Valentine's Day candies, Nerds Valentine Gummy Clusters cinched the first-place spot. For candy lovers (and lovers in general), this rosy-hued sweet is a can't-miss.

Advertisement

Something low-key magical happens when regular Nerds metamorphose into their gummy cluster form. It's all about the textural interplay of crunchy Nerds studding a gummy at the center, not unlike a friendlier pomander ball. We even have a few tips for making DIY gummy clusters at home, if Cupid's arrow has struck you with some epicurean ambition. In this V-Day version, red, white, and pink Nerds are affixed to a deep red center gummy.

The fun mouthfeel doesn't overshadow the palette, either. For this Valentine's Day edition, classic tangy Nerds meet the sweet, fruity taste of the gummy inside for balance and a little dimensionality. The flavors are technically cherry and punch, but we detected a more strawberry-forward taste. In fact, when Nerds were invented in 1983, the second flavor duo to hit the market (after the iconic strawberry & grape) was the now-discontinued cherry & orange. This cherry-punch flavor could be something of a revival of a retired favorite, and by our count, it's about time.

Advertisement