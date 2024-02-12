Why The Nerds Super Bowl 2024 Commercial Isn't As Bad As You Think

In the new Nerds candy Super Bowl ad, TikTok star Addison Rae trains a massive animated Nerds Gummy to dance, and it's honestly kind of awesome. In case you missed it, the character was Rae's student, and apparently they're a fast learner because they perfectly execute the choreography in the "What a Feeling'" dance number from the cult classic "Flashdance" in no time flat. Coincidentally, Nerds debuted in 1983 to the Wonka candy brand, which is the same year the classic flick debuted. (T-Mobile also did a "Flashdance"-themed Super Bowl ad this year starring Jason Momoa, which is a wild coincidence.) At the end of the Nerds commercial, a satisfied Rae is seen snacking on Nerds Clusters while curled up on the couch, which is vaguely cannibalistic and low-key an abomination considering the personified plot of the Gummy ad, but we're not going to talk about that ...

Some sweet-toothed fans aren't into it. Social media criticisms include "They just be getting celebrities for anything," and "When has Nerds been dancing-related lmao" (via Instagram). But not everybody was quite as critical. One fan commented that they already loved Nerds Gummy Clusters, "but seeing one as a cute, giant gummy creature pouring Nerds on himself like out of Flashdance is just too good." Similar praise includes "Why is this so cute though" and "I LOVE GUMMYYY." Several fans are even begging for a plush version of the new character to be sold as merchandise.