The Valentine's Day Candy You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It's that time of year, again — the time we all love to hate: Valentine's Day. But, whether you're coupled up or not, there are a few things about this holiday that everyone can take part in. You can take yourself out on a date, for one, or spoil your pet with affection and treats. There's also the "Galentines" or "Palentines" Day route, and you can spend some time with your platonic friends instead. Or, if you're like me, who comes finding yourself miraculously, and, albeit, unexpectedly single this year, you can choose to shun the entire holiday completely, writing it off as a capitalist hoax. But don't let my negativity rub off on you. Or do. Either way, you can still partake in the Valentine's Day candy.

Along with the kisses and hugs, the X's and O's, and all the other public displays of affection Valentine's Day encourages, there's one thing we've all gotten every year since we were kids: cards and, more importantly, candies. From the sweethearts to the Hershey's chocolate kisses, and from the seasonal M&M's to the heart-shaped Reese's cups, at the end of the day, it didn't matter so much that your 1st-grade crush didn't ask to be your Valentine, because, either way, you were going home with something sweet. So, this year, know that no matter what, your Valentine's Day candy will be there, and, unlike your crush, you and it will actually be compatible — astrologically, at least.