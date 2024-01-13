The Classic Wine And Cheese Pairing You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Certain things in this life don't just make sense together but are better together. From macaroni and cheese to peanut butter and jelly, and from rice and beans to salt and pepper — some things aren't the same without their associated other, and the classic pairing of wine and cheese is just another example of that. Prosecco and parmesan, pinot grigio and burrata, chardonnay and Havarti — every wine has a go-to cheese that compliments it perfectly. Funnily enough, the same can be said about the zodiacs.

Is it even a wine night if zodiac signs aren't brought up? I'd argue not. When the wines flow, so is the conversation — and we all know that when alcohol is involved people start dishing out details about their lives. Of course, that includes relationship drama. Someone hit it off with someone, another may have been ghosted, the engagement was called off, or someone stood up their date; the details aren't what's important because, at the end of the day, it's all going to come down to whether or not their zodiacs were compatible.

Just like wine and cheese, every sign on the zodiac calendar has another that they're supposedly best suited for. Heaven knows we don't always date them, but at least it gives us a way of making sense of it all. Fortunately, unlike your last Hinge date, a good wine and cheese pairing will never leave you hanging, and who says just because you haven't found your perfect match your wine shouldn't?