Blue Cheese Vs. Gorgonzola: What's The Difference?

The range of cheese is impressive — from hard and salty parmesan to a pot of delicious gooey fondue. Yet few varieties polarize tastes quite like funky blue cheeses. Filled with mold spores, which lend them their distinct coloration, such varieties are defined by their sharp taste and pungent smell. Most renditions are crafted from cow's milk and necessitate a few months to ripen. However, aside from such generalized characteristics, there's a whole lot of versatility in the style. In fact, even categorizing what's considered blue cheese can be complicated.

Turns out, many noted cheeses are part of the blue umbrella, such as Stilton, Roquefort, and gorgonzola. So, let's focus on the latter — how does the beloved gorgonzola compare to other blue cheeses? Examining such differences reveals Gorgonzola's uniquely Italian qualities, all the while showcasing the breadth of blue cheeses. So grab your cheese knife, and let's dive into the details.