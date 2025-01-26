15 Splurge-Worthy Wines For Valentine's Day

It's natural to splash out when you want to celebrate a special occasion. If you're a wine lover, that means splurging on a bottle you might not buy for regular weeknight sipping. And if that occasion is Valentine's Day, then you have even more reason to go for something special to drink with your favorite plus-one. Since the price of wine doesn't always reflect quality, it's helpful to have some guidance to avoid disappointment if you're spending more than usual on a bottle.

As a certified specialist of wine, I've put my expertise and knowledge about reliable producers and regions to use to help you choose the right bottle to serve. Some of these wines are ideal for an aperitif if you're heading out for dinner at the restaurant, and others are perfect with food. Keep that in mind when determining your budget — if you're cooking and drinking at home, you won't have to worry about high restaurant markups, meaning you'll get more value out of your purchase.

Everyone's wine budget is unique, and a splurge is relative, but for the purpose of this selection, I've chosen bottles that start at around $50 and go up to $175. Here are the splurge-worthy bottles you should consider for Valentine's Day.

