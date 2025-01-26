15 Splurge-Worthy Wines For Valentine's Day
It's natural to splash out when you want to celebrate a special occasion. If you're a wine lover, that means splurging on a bottle you might not buy for regular weeknight sipping. And if that occasion is Valentine's Day, then you have even more reason to go for something special to drink with your favorite plus-one. Since the price of wine doesn't always reflect quality, it's helpful to have some guidance to avoid disappointment if you're spending more than usual on a bottle.
As a certified specialist of wine, I've put my expertise and knowledge about reliable producers and regions to use to help you choose the right bottle to serve. Some of these wines are ideal for an aperitif if you're heading out for dinner at the restaurant, and others are perfect with food. Keep that in mind when determining your budget — if you're cooking and drinking at home, you won't have to worry about high restaurant markups, meaning you'll get more value out of your purchase.
Everyone's wine budget is unique, and a splurge is relative, but for the purpose of this selection, I've chosen bottles that start at around $50 and go up to $175. Here are the splurge-worthy bottles you should consider for Valentine's Day.
Charles Krug Vintage Selection - cabernet sauvignon
Cabernet sauvignon is often deemed the king of grapes, so it makes sense to recognize its royal nature with a top-notch bottle. Although the grape is widely grown around the world, there's definitely something about Napa Valley that speaks to it. Here, the grape ripens fully, producing lush aromas and a velvety texture. To pay homage to this special day, go for a bottle of Charles Krug Vintage Selection cabernet sauvignon. The winery has been around for over 150 years and was the first to be established in Napa. This certainly lends weight to its enduring legacy, adding to the prestige of its offerings.
The Family Reserve bottle of cabernet is a limited edition, with only 604 cases produced in the 2021 vintage. It is made with a selection of the top vineyards at Charles Krug, giving an in-depth taste of the winery's best. Notes of ripe fruits like raspberry, blackberry, and cherry linger on the palate. An aromatic profile infused with dried oregano and thyme, and baking spices, like nutmeg and clove, enhance this layered wine. The mouthfeel is as rich and luscious as you would expect from a fine Napa cabernet, balanced by a gentle acidity that keeps it lively.
Château de Bligny - Champagne Cuvée Grand Rosé
Champagne never fails to set the tone of celebration, and if the event in question is Valentine's Day, why not make it rosé? Aside from seamlessly fitting into the holiday's aesthetic, rosé Champagne is also rarer and, consequently, often pricier. Unlike most rosé wines, it is made by mixing a bit of red wine into a base white wine to imbue it with a pink hue. For a taste of excellence, scoop up a bottle of Château de Bligny's Champagne Cuvée Grand Rosé, a splurge compared to a standard bottle but quite reasonable compared with other Champagnes.
Featuring chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, this grower Champagne dazzles with a deep salmon tint. This is a clue to its red fruit-forward nature, brimming with hints of raspberries, strawberries, blood orange, and grapefruit. It's not all tutti-frutti, though; a subtle brioche note adds a creaminess to the palate, making this bubbly wine an all-around delicious experience. It's ideal for clinking glasses with a loved one to set off the festivities, served with your meal, or as the perfect finish to a dazzling soiree.
Appassionata Estate - Allegro pinot noir
Pinot noir comes in a spectrum of price points, and splurging often yields superior quality. It's a finicky grape in the vineyard and cellar, so a little bit of extra attention is often warranted, which, in turn, means a higher price tag. Apart from Burgundy, the Willamette Valley in Oregon is praised for its stellar examples of this classic grape. At Appassionata Estate, dedication is all in the name — the winery's passion for pinot noir is evident, as it's the only red grape it produces, with a range of three styles to appeal to true pinot lovers.
These pinot noir wines are named after the movements of Beethoven's Appassionata piano sonata, and to celebrate Valentine's Day, reach for a bottle of Allegro. Wine from several selected barrels is blended to make this cuvée, which displays a bright and lively nature. Its deep hue is reflected in its full character, which boasts notes of raspberries, blackberries, black cherry, warm spices, thyme, and earth. Drink it now, or buy two bottles and hold the second for an anniversary a decade into the future.
Ceretto - Barolo DOCG Brunate
Royalty is once again in the picture with this fine specimen: Barolo. Commonly referred to as "the king of wines and the wine of kings," it is certainly fit for a special occasion. The eponymous region in Piedmont, Italy, experiences foggy conditions during the growing season, which may be the origins behind the name of the star grape, nebbiolo ("nebbia" means "fog" in Italian). It's simultaneously delicate and bold, the perfect juxtaposition, be it in a grape or a partnership.
Ceretto is an excellent source of this top wine, cultivating vineyards around Barolo and neighboring regions for almost a century. With a focus on holistic farming and an organic certification, care and attention are at the forefront of the winery's practices. This explains the weight given to its terroir, with specific vineyards highlighted across the different bottlings, as evidenced by a bottle of Barolo DOCG Brunate. This elegant wine walks the line between power and grace. Floral notes dance alongside an earthiness, with hints of tea and red fruits rounding it out. True to the nebbiolo variety, tannins are present, but balanced and developing smoothly on the palate.
Famiglia Cotarella - Montiano
If you haven't yet fallen in love with merlot, this deliciously velvet rendition will do the trick. Famiglia Cotarella showcases the best of Lazio's vineyards in its various bottles, representing a lesser-known Italian wine region. Located in central Italy along the coast, this area is home to volcanic soils and experiences a climate moderated by cooling sea breezes. This shows up in the wines, which benefit from both heat and milder temperatures during the growing process. Although the region is especially suited to white wine grapes, it turns out merlot fares very well here, too — a case of opposites attracting?
Famiglia Cotarella's Montiano wine brings merlot to life, with its lush fruit flavors, savory spices, and a hint of sweet fruit. Notes of vanilla from the wine's oak barrel aging come through, adding roundness and elegance. The flavors are concentrated and bold yet balanced, with a freshness that prevents this wine from being too rich. It's decidedly great with food, so you might want to plan the menu around this delightful merlot.
Otronia - pinot noir
Pinot noir is an irresistible choice for this lineup, because splurging on a bottle really makes a difference. The elegant grape shows its true colors with extra attention, making it well worth the higher cost. Plus, it's a great option to serve with or without food, making it suitable for all types of Valentine's Day celebrations. For this selection, we're heading far south to the extremities of grape-growing latitudes.
Otronia's tagline is "At the edge of the impossible," a hint at this otherworldly wine. The winery is located in the province of Chubut in Argentina, a lesser-known wine region with a terroir that lends this pinot noir a distinct character. The organically grown grapes receive plenty of sunlight in the cool, dry climate, all of which gives the wine a concentrated taste with crisp acidity. Notes of red fruit are present, along with dried herbs like thyme and oregano and a hint of flowers. It is both refined and bold, with smooth tannins and a graceful structure.
Bodega Tr3smano - Vendimia
Spain is often a great place to find wines that offer good value, but there are also some standout regions and wineries you'll want to splash out on. Over the past few decades, the region of Ribera del Duero in the north of the country has been praised for its exceptional red wines. Tempranillo grapes grown here show up in a different light from what you'll get in Rioja, highlighting the region's versatile appeal.
Find out what all the fuss is about with a wine from Bodega Tr3smano. The winery has vineyards in three of the region's subzones, offering a glimpse into the overarching qualities of the terroir. Try a bottle of Tr3smano Vendimia to experience some of the best wine Spain has to offer. Featuring 100% tempranillo grapes from three different vineyards aged in oak barrels, this bold wine displays vibrant notes of cherries, blueberries, smoke, coffee, tea, and spices. A gentle acidity adds freshness to this striking wine — one that's sure to inspire you and your Valentine to daydream about a trip to Spain.
Ferrer Bobet - Vinyes Velles Priorat
If ever there was a time to splurge on a bottle of Priorat wine, it would be for an occasion to share with someone you love. This tiny Spanish wine region in the northeast of the country garners high acclaim from wine critics and consumers alike. With vineyards typically scattered across rugged and steep mountainous terrain, the quality of the fruit is high — and so are the prices. Yet, the deep intensity and richness of these wines provide such a unique sensory experience that it's well worth it, especially when celebrating.
Ferrer Bobet is relatively new in European winery terms (established in 2005), but it is guided by generations of tradition and know-how. With vineyards located at higher altitudes and Priorat's iconic rocky slate soil as the foundation, the wines are an absolute treat. Pick up a bottle of Vinyes Velles, made predominantly with carignan grapes and some garnacha. The wine is unfined and unfiltered, leaving the pure essence of Priorat's terroir in the glass. Notes of black cherry, black olive, cocoa, and cedar linger on the palate, with a subtle floral twist that infuses it with sophistication.
Domaine Rolet - Arbois vin jaune
Patience is an admirable quality in any partner, and the same can be said about the process a wine undergoes in the cellar. There's always room for quick straight-to-market products, but time rewards those who wait. At the very least, you'll agree with that notion when you taste vin jaune from the alpine region of Jura, France.
The name translates to "yellow wine," which describes the color of the wine following its unique aging regimen. Similar to Sherry, it ages for a minimum of six years covered with a thin layer of yeast that develops in contact with the air. Whereas winemakers typically top up barrels as some wine evaporates over time, this is not done with vin jaune. In turn, the liquid beneath evolves distinctly, resulting in nutty, complex, and intensified flavors. Due to the limited nature of this wine, it is sold in 620-milliliter bottles, a fun twist on the usual.
If you and your Valentine are into special wines, a bottle of Domaine Rolet Arbois vin jaune will be a definite hit. Always made with the savagnin grape, this wine is reminiscent of a Fino Sherry, with hints of citrus, walnut, almonds, and earth. It's bright and nuanced in the same sip, and an absolute treat to share over a cheese board or a mushroom-based dish.
Bouchard Aîné et Fils - Clos du Roi Beaune Premier Cru
A bottle of fine Burgundy is not cheap, but if ever there was a time to splurge on it, Valentine's day with someone special would make the cut. Since the region is broken down into countless tiny plots, the quantity of producers is more than most people can taste in a lifetime. As such, looking to a reputable producer or négociant (wine merchant) with access to a wide vineyard area helps make sense of the vast offerings.
The Boisset Collection is an excellent source of wines from Burgundy (and other regions of France and even California), with bottles running the gamut from everyday affordable to top dollar. Somewhere in the middle, you'll find Bouchard Aîné et Fils' Beaune 1er Cru Clos du Roi, a limited production from low-yielding vineyards which provides a taste of some of Burgundy's best areas. This pinot noir exhibits notes of jammy red fruit with subtle hints of oak. Elegant tannins bring structure while remaining fresh and vivacious on the palate.
Château Fayat - Pomerol
As another prestigious French region, Bordeaux's wines can range significantly in price. Celebrate romance with something extra special from Pomerol, a small but mighty area on the Right Bank. Here, merlot reigns, commonly blended with smaller proportions of cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon grapes. Although you could really splash out on a bottle of Petrus, there are plenty of other worthy producers to explore without compromising your mortgage payment.
Château Fayat is the Pomerol branch of the Clément Fayat Vineyards, which cover two other premium Bordeaux areas. For an exquisite taste of a Pomerol wine (100% merlot in this case), try Château Fayat's rendition. Notes of dark fruits like black cherry, fig, cassis, and plum are present, along with a rich chocolatey essence that adds depth to every sip. Hints of oak, vanilla, and spice make their way into the glass, balanced by rounded tannins and a juiciness that keeps this wine vibrant.
San Polo - Brunello di Montalcino
Tuscan wines are revered worldwide, and Brunello di Montalcino stands high among the pack. Made with sangiovese grapes (the region's dominant variety) and aged for five to six years (between oak barrels and bottles), it's evidence that sometimes the best things are worth waiting for. Produced in the vineyards surrounding the hilltop town of Montalcino, this is the perfect red for Italian wine lovers.
To taste a top specimen, pick up a bottle of San Polo's Brunello di Montalcino. The vineyards have been cultivated for over 30 years, before Marilisa Allegrini took over in 2007, developing the estate into an eco-sustainable winery. The latest release is the 2019, featuring notes of ripe red fruit, violets, vanilla, wood, and coffee. This savory wine is full-bodied, with structured tannins that give it an element of finesse. They also make it age-worthy, so if you're fond of it, consider buying a few bottles to celebrate your romance as it evolves over the years.
Spring Valley Vineyard - Katherine Corkrum cabernet franc
The Walla Walla Valley in Washington state is increasingly becoming a marker of esteemed wines, though it has been recognized as an American Viticultural Area since 1984. The vineyard areas focus on common red wine grapes like cabernet sauvignon and merlot, as well as small proportions of cabernet franc, an often underrated variety compared to its genetic offspring, cabernet sauvignon. However, for those in the know, it's the foundation of countless exceptional wines.
See for yourself with a bottle of Katherine Corkrum cabernet franc by Spring Valley Vineyard. With grapes growing since the early '90s and the first wine release at the end of the century, this winery is establishing itself as a reputable producer in the area. Named after the wife of the family member who initially farmed the land, this cabernet franc exudes richness and grace from the very first sip. Red fruit, cassis, and lilac dance on the palate, paired with smooth tannins that bolster the body.
Tensley Wines - P2KV Rodney's Vineyard syrah
Syrah lovers will want to get behind this Santa Barbara County winery, which focuses almost exclusively on the variety. Tensley Wines is a small-production operation that delivers high-quality syrah that continues to receive critical and consumer praise. The wines have regularly topped the charts, which is no easy feat at this scale. With a few different brands at varying price points, you can splurge for Valentine's Day and keep drinking other wines well beyond. Tensley's P2KV line highlights the brand's original syrah vineyards, with single-vineyard bottlings.
P2KV Rodney's Vineyard syrah is an excellent starting point to taste Tensley's offerings on a special day. The wine is made with a rarer clone of syrah, bringing novelty to the familiar. Additionally, it is vinified with a small proportion of marsanne, a white grape with Rhône Valley origins, just like syrah. This adds complexity to the glass, which is bursting with dark fruit flavors and black pepper spice. Hints of dried flowers and leather add a savory element to the palate, backed by a refreshing acidity and notable tannins.
Domaine Tempier - Bandol rosé
Rosé wine doesn't often make it into splurge-able territory, but that's an exception with this delicious and ageable bottle. Domaine Tempier has been around for several centuries, but in its current formulation, it dates back more recently to 1940. It's located in Southern France in the region of Bandol, Provence, which boasts delicious red, rosé, and white wines, with the former two predominantly made with mourvèdre grapes. Rosé wine accounts for one third of production, and Domaine Tempier's version is among the top names in the area.
This Bandol rosé is made with a blend of mourvèdre, grenache, and cinsault, which bring balance to the glass with their diverse qualities. The bright salmon color will infuse your Valentine's Day celebrations with joy while being on theme. Fermented in stainless steel or concrete vats, the wine's flavors remain fresh and lively on the palate. Notes of peach, citrus, and strawberry are present, along with savory herbs like rosemary. This rosé is known to age longer than most, so pick up an extra bottle to share on a future date with your partner, or splash out on an older bottle from the get-go.