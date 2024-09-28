Here's Why Cheap Wine Is So Expensive On Restaurant Menus

You look over a restaurant's drinks menu, and you spot a wine you've bought before for about $10 or less at Trader Joe's. You check the price of this usually inexpensive wine, and you notice that the restaurant has marked up the bottle to at least three times what it normally costs. As restaurants have several techniques to encourage customers to spend, it seems like greed for fancy places to triple the price. Given how immediate post-pandemic practices of hiking food and liquor prices have seemingly become the norm, with the USDA predicting that food costs will continue to rise, it's unlikely that restaurants will slash wine prices any time soon.

There are a couple of reasons why a cheap wine is ridiculously pricey at a restaurant. Food and wine prices are determined by the restaurant's operating costs, which include salaries for kitchen staff, waitstaff, front-of-house, and everyone else behind the scenes. Toss in the expenses for the establishment's rent, furniture, glassware, linens, and cutlery, and it's a challenge for any restaurant — even the busy ones –to make a profit. As patrons, we are paying extra just to keep the restaurant in business. This all makes sense economically, but the other factor playing into the pricing game is that many people enjoy wine with a meal, and restaurants know they can charge whatever they like without anybody complaining.