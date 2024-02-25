12 Tricks Restaurants Use To Make You Spend More

Any given menu contains several items at various price points. Putting too many options together is bad psychology (it's too much to think about at once), so usually the menu is divided up into smaller sections that are easier to navigate. They'll usually be segregated by course, type of food, or maybe even by ingredient.

In well-run restaurants, and especially big-money chains that can afford to use consultants, you may notice that the first item in many of those sections is the costliest (or at least, one of the most expensive). Why — you may wonder — would they lead with an item that might make many of us whip out our phones to double-check the balance in our account?

In truth, it's clever psychology and one of the ways restaurants trick you into ordering expensive items. You'll almost always look at that top item on the list, even if you skim the rest of the section; and it's that item that now sets your mental benchmark for the other dishes. Everything that follows will now seem relatively inexpensive, even if it bends your budget because you're unconsciously comparing it with the price of that first dish.