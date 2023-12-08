The Sly Way Restaurant Menus Use Fonts To Influence You

There are plenty of psychological tricks businesses use when it comes to the shopping experience. Think soft music, alluring sale signs, and free mints. As it pertains to eateries, can restaurants make their customers hungry? Not exactly, but they may be able to trick you into ordering like you are. When we scoot into a restaurant booth and reach for the aesthetically pleasing menu, our eyes will be drawn to particular items without even realizing it.

You may habitually skim the menu for your go-to sandwich order, but keep in mind what pulls you in another direction. It may be a different dish that calls to you, or it may just be the typography. Despite the constant reminders not to, society is always judging books by their cover, both literally and figuratively. When we peruse a well-crafted menu welcoming us with sparkling typefaces, we're going to expect the food to be just as elegant. A short, simple restaurant menu, meanwhile, suggests that the ingredients are as fresh as can be.

Not only do certain layouts captivate our eyes (and appetites), but, according to a 2015 study published in the International Journal of Hospitality Management, specific font styles and colors send our brains a message. Experts have been analyzing the psychology of menu design for decades and discovered that we're all tricked by what Dave Pavesic referred to in a 2005 issue of Hospitality Faculty Publications as "eye magnets." Bold lettering and bright borders are especially attractive to our wandering gazes.