14 Sommelier Suggested Wines You'll Want To Taste

I'll be honest, there are a lot of drab wines out there that just fall flat. If you're looking to swirl something around that will get you thinking and really wow your taste buds, you'll have to dive deep into the selection at some specialty shops and get curious. There are plenty of unique wines to pique your palate, you just have to know what to look for.

As a sommelier, I taste lots of wines, from rare grape varietals to stylistically distinctive wines to complete winemaker line-ups. I chose this collection because it encompasses hard-to-find grape varietals, curious winemaking styles, and select bottles from vignerons thinking outside the box.

An indigenous rkatsiteli from the country of Georgia brings acid and tannins within a fruit and fennel profile, while the famous oxidized Vin Jeune from the Jura region of France is intensely nutty and rich, resembling a dry sherry that you might use for cooking. Whether you're looking for rare and expressive grapes or wildly aromatic skin-contact bubbles, you'll find something unexpected and delightful here.