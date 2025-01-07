Everything You Need To Know About Rioja Wine

Spain is firmly cemented as one of the top three wine producing countries in the world by volume, along with Italy and France. With a wide range of landscapes, climates, and growing conditions encompassed within its borders, you can guarantee you'll get variety when drinking Spanish wines. Many are internationally recognized, like sherry, Cava, and Rioja, while others are rarer but no less delicious. For red wine drinkers, the northern region of Rioja reigns supreme, with yearly sales totaling more than 300 million bottles.

But while many consumers have heard of Riojan wine, the region's nuances and breadth of production are lesser known. From its three distinct regions to its elaborate aging regimens and star grape variety, the area knows what it does and does it well. Riojan wines offer excellent quality and value, making it easy to pick up a bottle from one of the 800 or so wineries and feeling satisfied.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine, a lot of my education on Spain's wine industry has revolved around Rioja and its multitude of styles. I'll break it down for you so the next time you're faced with a bottle labeled Crianza or Gran Reserva, DO or DOCa, or looking for the right pairing, you'll have all the info under your belt.

