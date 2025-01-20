12 Wines To Gift This Valentine's Day Under $20

When Valentine's Day rolls around, the romance is on ... and so is the pressure to make sure everything is perfect. But when February brings its sub-zero windchill and all the trendy romantic restaurants start to fill up, celebrating at home can feel like the most attractive scene of all. Luckily, with our roundup of 12 budget-friendly wines that are perfect for celebrating in style, it can be. Plus, there's nothing like a good wine to grease the wheels as you bust out your most impressive Valentine's Day recipes. Here's lookin' at you, heart-eyed homecooks! But even if you end up throwing on "Pride & Prejudice" or "Sleepless in Seattle" and calling out for pizza, a special bottle of wine makes it an event — and for under $20, you're not going to break the bank.

Or, if cupid's arrow has emboldened you with enough rosy-hued willpower to brave the wintry cold, and you've read our tips on getting the reservation you want, these 12 wines under $20 will also make for an ideal one-stop romantic gift. Save your holiday budget for splurging on that nice meal out, and maybe even dessert.