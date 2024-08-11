You Can (And Should) Stuff Your Burrata With Pesto

Burrata is mozzarella's creamier relative, and while the ingredient can be served as a delicious dish with little preparation, combining the fresh cheese with a bright pesto recipe can be the flavorful upgrade your meal calls for. Whether you serve a ball of burrata alongside a generous spoonful of a cilantro pesto recipe or take the effort to perform a culinary operation and inject the cheese with pesto, the combination of flavors can whisk you away to the Italian countryside.

To pack your burrata with pesto, fill a plastic bag and cut a small hole in the corner. Gently slice an indentation in the cheese ball with a sharp knife, then squeeze the pesto into the open gape. Once plated, slicing into this filled cheese will deliver a flavorful surprise that has the ability to enhance a simple herb salad or add extra creaminess to a buttery plate of pasta. Any remnants from the pesto-packed cheese can be easily scooped up with a piece of crusty garlic bread.