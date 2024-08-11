You Can (And Should) Stuff Your Burrata With Pesto
Burrata is mozzarella's creamier relative, and while the ingredient can be served as a delicious dish with little preparation, combining the fresh cheese with a bright pesto recipe can be the flavorful upgrade your meal calls for. Whether you serve a ball of burrata alongside a generous spoonful of a cilantro pesto recipe or take the effort to perform a culinary operation and inject the cheese with pesto, the combination of flavors can whisk you away to the Italian countryside.
To pack your burrata with pesto, fill a plastic bag and cut a small hole in the corner. Gently slice an indentation in the cheese ball with a sharp knife, then squeeze the pesto into the open gape. Once plated, slicing into this filled cheese will deliver a flavorful surprise that has the ability to enhance a simple herb salad or add extra creaminess to a buttery plate of pasta. Any remnants from the pesto-packed cheese can be easily scooped up with a piece of crusty garlic bread.
An easy dish to impress
Whether you make pesto at home or pick up pre-made versions from the store, experiment with pairing either red or green pesto sauce with burrata. Presented with a generous serving of roasted garlic and tomatoes, thin drizzles of olive oil, and a sprinkle of fresh herbs taken straight from the garden, you'll have all the components you need for a satisfying dish that can be enjoyed either as a standalone star or as a prelude for the main course. Platings of pesto-stuffed burrata are impressively promising to witness, and the flavor delivers a satisfying result that is a feast for the eyes and the senses.
Top pesto-filled burrata balls with an additional scoop of pesto or ribbons of balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and flaky sprinkles of sea salt. Though this ingredient may look fancy, it couldn't be easier to put together, and your next summer salads and bowls of spaghetti will benefit from the quick upgrade.