The Fuss-Free Way To Cook Crab Cakes For A Crowd

This technique will work with any good crab cake recipe, but if you need some inspiration, check out our classic Maryland crab cakes. Mix your ingredients and form into patties as normal. If your recipe calls for extra breading on the outside, you can skip this step. What's vital at this point is that you chill your formed patties for at least 10 minutes, but ideally, 45 to 60 minutes, which will help them hold their shape until they firm up during the cooking process.

While you wait, you can prepare your baking sheets and preheat the oven. A hot oven is key to browning without drying out the crab cakes. Parchment paper will stop things from sticking, but adding some oil will help you recreate that pan-fried taste. Transfer the chilled crab cakes to the baking sheet and bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until the bottoms are golden brown — around 10 to 15 minutes. At this point, you can flip them over and bake for another five to eight minutes to crisp the other side. Alternatively, add a small pat of butter to the top of each patty before baking to help brown the tops.

Now all that's left is to serve and enjoy with your favorite sauce. While you can't go wrong with a simple tartar, this dill mayo uses just three ingredients and adds a herby brightness to the dish.

