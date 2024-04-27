The Creamy Sauce You Should Be Dipping Your Crab Cakes In

Crab cakes are usually served with a side of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce along with lemon wedges for zest — but it's not the only condiment that pairs well with the delicious seafood fare. Another creamy dip that offers fresher flavors comes in the form of dill mayo. The creamy dip might not commonly come in a store-bought bottle like tartar or cocktail sauce, but it's rather easy to make with ingredients that might already be in your pantry or are easy to procure.

On its own, dill has a fresh flavor that is almost like a combination of anise and celery. It's what gives your favorite jar of dill pickles that distinct, herby flavor. And when dill is mixed with mayonnaise, it becomes a tangy and creamy dip with the help of a couple of other ingredients. This inspiration is found in our crab cakes with dill mayo recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. Here, Rye makes the sauce with mayonnaise, fresh dill, and lemon juice for some acidity. Those bright, herby, and creamy flavors are what makes this sauce pair so well with the sweet and savory notes of the meat inside of the crab cakes.