Gluten-Free Crab Cakes With Dill Mayo Recipe
Crab is something of a superfood, so it's no surprise that it's such a popular ingredient. Soft in texture and sweet in flavor, crab additionally boasts a number of nutritional benefits. It is full of protein and low in fat, and it's extremely nutrient rich, containing calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and a number of vitamins. With so much going for it, trying to find ways to get more crab into your diet is a no-brainer.
That's where this delicious gluten-free crab cakes with dill mayo recipe from the kitchen of Tasting Table's recipe developer Jennine Rye comes in. In this delicious recipe, Rye mixes crab meat with fluffy mashed potato, lemon zest, fresh herbs, and scallions to make crab cake patties, which she coats in a dusting of polenta for a celiac-friendly crispy coating. These are pan-fried to golden perfection, then served alongside watercress and a homemade dill mayonnaise, making a truly delicious and very nutritious dish that is perfect for a light lunch or as a starter for a dinner.
Gather the ingredients for this gluten-free crab cakes with dill mayo recipe
To begin this gluten-free crab cakes with dill mayo recipe, you will first need to gather the ingredients. You will want floury potatoes, white crab meat (whichever type of crab you have available to you), scallions, fresh dill, fresh parsley, capers, a lemon for zesting and juicing, an egg, polenta, olive oil, mayonnaise, corn starch, watercress, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Cook the potatoes
Cook the potatoes in boiling water until soft, roughly 12–15 minutes.
Step 2: Mash the potatoes
Drain and then mash the potatoes.
Step 3: Allow the potatoes to cool
Leave the mashed potatoes to cool.
Step 4: Mix the patty ingredients
In a large bowl, mix together the cooled mashed potatoes with the crab meat, scallions, 1 tablespoon chopped dill, parsley, capers, lemon zest, egg, and corn starch. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 5: Form the patties
Shape the potato-and-crab mixture into 10 evenly sized patties using your hands.
Step 6: Coat with polenta
Gently coat the top and bottom of the crab cakes in the polenta.
Step 7: Refrigerate
Place the formed crab cakes onto a plate, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 8: Prepare the mayonnaise
Meanwhile, mix the mayonnaise with 1 tablespoon chopped dill and the lemon juice to form the dill mayonnaise.
Step 9: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Step 10: Fry the cakes
Fry the crab cakes for 4–5 minutes on each side, until each side is golden brown.
Step 11: Serve
Serve hot, topped with a dollop of dill mayonnaise and a handful of watercress.
How can these gluten-free crab cakes be adapted?
This versatile gluten-free crab cakes with dill mayo recipe can be adapted to cater to different tastes. For instance, one way to adapt this recipe could be to try using sweet potatoes instead of floury white potatoes, which would give the dish a sweeter flavor profile and contribute even more nutrients to the dish.
If you want a dish with a bit more of a spicy edge to it, adding some ground spices like paprika or cayenne pepper to the crab cake mixture will give it a bit more kick and a comforting warmth. Why not get creative by experimenting with different herbs or perhaps adding some minced garlic, all of which will subtly alter the overall taste of the dish?
Similarly, the dill mayo is another area of opportunity when it comes to experimentation. You could reduce the calorie count by opting for lighter mayonnaise, or go for a lighter-tasting sauce by using yogurt as a base instead of mayo. The yogurt will also add more of a tang to the sauce and pair wonderfully with the lemon juice. To mix the herb profile up a little bit, add some parsley or some chives along with the dill to create a delicious, herby sauce that will pair brilliantly with the gluten-free crab cakes.
How can these gluten-free crab cakes and dill mayo be stored?
In the unlikely event that you end up with leftovers, these gluten-free crab cakes can be stored for up to 3 days in the fridge. Be sure to place them in an air-tight container to preserve the freshness and keep the food odors from interacting with other foods stored in your refrigerator. The same goes for the dill mayo — make sure to keep it well sealed and store it in the fridge for up to 3 days.
If you need to store the crab cakes for longer than 3 days, you can also freeze them. To do this, place them in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and cover them well. Freeze them like this first, and then you are free to transfer the crab cakes to a resealable plastic bag or airtight container with no risk of them sticking together. You can keep them in the freezer for up to 3 months. Be sure to defrost thoroughly before reheating, and cook them either in the microwave or in the oven until they are piping hot throughout.
- ½ pound floury potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 pound white crab meat
- 2 scallions, finely sliced
- 1 + 1 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill, divided
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon capers, finely chopped
- 1 lemon, juiced and zested, juice and zest divided
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon corn starch
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ½ cup polenta
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, for frying
- 2 cups watercress, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|204
|Total Fat
|12.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|67.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|12.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|0.7 g
|Sodium
|355.1 mg
|Protein
|10.1 g