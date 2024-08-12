For Crab Cakes That Don't Fall Apart, Bake Them In The Oven

Crab cakes can be so divine, but we all know they can be a little tricky to perfect at home, especially when they fall apart when we're cooking them. You want crab cakes that hold well, but if you add too much binding agent, the crab cakes can become mushy and flat. Fortunately, there's an easy trick to remedy this. Celebrity Chef Josh Capon, Co-Founder of VCR Group, promoting Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL uncovered the trick for us, stating, "To avoid them falling apart, try baking them in a hot oven." He added, "Mix the ingredients together and use an ice cream scoop. Then bake them at 400 degrees [Fahrenheit] on a sheet pan until golden brown."

Capon also wanted us to know we should be generous when it comes to how much crab we use to make our crab cakes. He said enthusiastically, "When it comes to crab cakes the mo crab the mo better!"

Ready to make the best crab cakes that don't fall apart? Start with a good crab cake recipe, like our easy and classic Maryland crab cakes recipe or our delicious crab cakes with herb salad recipe. Be sure to preheat the oven so it's nice and hot and use extra crab meat, as Capon advised.