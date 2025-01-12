The Sweet Kirkland Brand Snack That Will Actually Impress Your Palate

When snack time rumbles around, day or night, options can take on oversized importance: Crunchy or creamy, sweet or savory, salty, nutty, fruity? There are so many choices to consider. If you shop at Costco, the decision multiplies many times over. Warehouse shopping, whether online or at a Costco store, provides a parade of tasty snacks in quantities to (ideally) keep you snacking for weeks to come. But how to choose between the company's iconic Kirkland brand goodies?

We can help with that, given Tasting Table's curated list of Costco sweet snacks, ranked from worst to best. Our taste tester found the top-spot best snack is one perching often in my own pantry: praline pecans. This Kirkland concoction takes a simple offering from Mother Nature, the humble pecan, and transforms it into a sweet, savory, and salty treat that's both creamy and crunchy in every bite. Pulling off that glorious mixture of textures and flavors is a feat to be admired.

It all starts with the pecans themselves, which you'll notice on the packaging to be "fancy pecans." That's actually more than just marketing-speak; it's an industry term for shelled pecans in which four classifications reflect the quality of the nuts based on things like coloration, full-bodied size, and a healthy kernel structure. A "fancy" designation means it's the most desirable, followed by choice, standard, and amber. Costco coats those high-grade fancies in sea salt, then smothers them in a delectably sweet praline coating.

