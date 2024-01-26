30 Romantic Restaurants Across The US To Celebrate Valentine's Day 2024

Valentine's Day is fast approaching. But before you peruse your favorite online shopping vendor or stop by your local grocery store to pick up a box of chocolates, you need to think ahead about what restaurant you'll take your person on Valentine's Day. Because unlike grabbing a mass-produced bouquet, reservations need to be made promptly to ensure you get a table for two at one of the most sought-after spots in your city.

We've compiled a list of some of our favorite romantic spots to spend Valentine's Day. Our selections included the restaurants with the best experiences guaranteed to wow your special someone and an intimate, idyllic setting for you to share memories over a plate of great food. You'll also find that many of these restaurants offer special menus for the holiday, which can make this Valentine's Day even more memorable than the rest.