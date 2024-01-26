30 Romantic Restaurants Across The US To Celebrate Valentine's Day 2024
Valentine's Day is fast approaching. But before you peruse your favorite online shopping vendor or stop by your local grocery store to pick up a box of chocolates, you need to think ahead about what restaurant you'll take your person on Valentine's Day. Because unlike grabbing a mass-produced bouquet, reservations need to be made promptly to ensure you get a table for two at one of the most sought-after spots in your city.
We've compiled a list of some of our favorite romantic spots to spend Valentine's Day. Our selections included the restaurants with the best experiences guaranteed to wow your special someone and an intimate, idyllic setting for you to share memories over a plate of great food. You'll also find that many of these restaurants offer special menus for the holiday, which can make this Valentine's Day even more memorable than the rest.
The Fulton (New York, NY)
One look out of the windows at The Fulton will give you swoon-worthy views of the Brooklyn Bridge and New York City. This intimate, seafood-focused restaurant features elaborate caviar pairings, rib-eye steak, and more. For Valentine's Day, the restaurant offers a four-course menu for $168 in addition to à la carte options. Although the restaurant has not yet published the exact menu items it will feature, it emphasizes organic, local fare from both land and sea.
(212) 838-1200
89 South St, New York, NY 10038
Cafe Monarch (Scottsdale, AZ)
Cafe Monarch is nothing short of elegant and a reflection of the earthy ambiance of Old Town Scottsdale. The restaurant offers a four-course prix fixe menu, as well as wine recommended by its Court of Master Sommeliers-recognized staff members. Its modern-yet-timeless decor and carefully curated plates emulate a strong commitment to the essence of fine dining — which you won't want to miss out on during the most romantic day of the year.
(480) 970-7682
6939 E. First Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tallula (Cambridge, MA)
Tallula is located off Boston's beaten path in adjacent Cambridge and is run by husband and wife team Connor Dennehy and Danielle Ayer. Its small, cozy interior is perfect for intimate date nights that escape the hustle and bustle of Boston. This year, the restaurant will offer a Valentine's Week menu featuring four courses and optional wine pairing. Diners can choose between seared scallops and beef short rib, as well as a passionfruit mille feuille and coconut sorbet with crispy pineapple.
(617) 714-5584
377 Walden St, Cambridge, MA, 02138
Les Caves & Le Clos (Portland, OR)
Les Caves & Le Clos offers a juxtaposed yet unparalleled winery experience for its guests. The wine bar itself is hidden from the street and only marked with a rusted metal gate and black and white sandwich board when it's open. A trip down the stairs will take you to an 18-seat, subterranean wine bar dimly lit with candles and old-fashioned lights. Guests can also enjoy outdoor sipping at upstairs Le Clos accompanied by the winery's selection of floral and fruity whites, oranges, and reds. Although its food menu is small, Les Caves and Le Clos offer the intimate, speakeasy-style Valentine's experience you crave.
(503) 206-6852
1719 NE Alberta St, Portland, Oregon 97211
Cadence (New York, NY)
Plant-based eaters and carnivores alike will love Cadence, a premier restaurant owned by Overthrow Hospitality. The core of this establishment's fare is veganized soul food put forward by Executive Chef and Virginia native Shenarri Freeman. Its entire menu is 100% plant-based, organic, and soy-free and matches its earthy, hip, and modern vibe.
This Valentine's Day, Cadence will celebrate vegan food with a five-course offering, as well as an optional pairing with wines and cocktails from Black-owned labels. The base price of tickets is $75, which excludes services and drink fees.
(833) 328-4588 ext. 708
111 East 7th St, New York, NY 10009
Bacchanalia (Atlanta, GA)
Bacchanalia opened its doors in 1993 and has been celebrated as one of the most up-and-coming spots in the so-called New York of the South. Its seasonal menu is focused on local ingredients that celebrate the flavors of the region, as well as its wine pairings. It offers a 4-course, prix fixe menu starting at $125, as well as supplemental caviar service, oysters, seafood add-ons, and shaved truffles. The intimate dining space only houses 90 seats, so it's best to make reservations well in advance if you want to spend Valentine's Day at this refined establishment.
www.starprovisions.com/bacchanalia
(404) 365-0410 ext. 2
1460 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30318
Le Cirque (Las Vegas, NV)
Le Cirque is nestled in the Bellagio, one of the most opulent resorts Las Vegas has to offer — so it's no surprise that its interior reflects a commitment to the finer things in life. Its menu features a wine list comprised of 900 international selections, which complements its contemporary French fare. Diners can indulge in Ossetra caviar, ricotta gnudi, and Hawaiian kampachi, surrounded by ornate, colorful wall art and a vibrant, upbeat atmosphere. Its menu options, which feature from four to eight courses, are priced between $228 and $430 per person.
bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/le-cirque.html
(702) 693-8100
3600 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Little Madrid Tapas Café (Chicago, IL)
The Little Madrid Tapas Café is tucked into the Andersonville neighborhood of the Windy City. Although it might not be the most bustling restaurant on our list, its fare reflects a deep commitment to the flavors of Spain. It features authentic fare, small plates style, including classic dishes like patatas bravas, sidra-braised chorizo, and Galician-style octopus. We love this eatery's intimate, close nature, while the small plates allow eaters to share their orders with the people they love. And what is more romantic than that?
(312) 973-0462
5661 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60660
The Franklin (New Orleans, LA)
The Franklin offers a more laid-back atmosphere for celebrating Valentine's Day with the people you love. The decor and features of the restaurant give off dark, sultry vibes, while the food is centered around punchy, contemporary flavors, including tuna tartare, braised pork shoulder, and poached apple pastry. The martinis and wine list at this cozy spot are top-notch and relatively budget-friendly for people still looking to get out for the holiday.
(504) 267-0640
2600 Dauphine St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Sushi Suzuki (Seattle, WA)
If you love omakase dining, you have to try Suzuki Sushi in Seattle. Each plate is uniquely tailored to the diner — meaning that two plates of sushi will never be the same. The regular courses at the sushi bar run upwards of $180 per person, while the dining room costs about $160 per person. Although Suzuki Sushi has not yet announced its Valentine's Day service for this year, historically, this has included one service for five couples with a 20-course omakase and dessert.
4116 1/2 E. Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112
Apéro (Washington, DC)
If you and your loved one adore caviar, Apéro is the place to go. This Sommelier-owned and operated French restaurant is located in the heart of historic Georgetown and offers an amazing array of caviar selections served with potato chips and accouterments. Diners can also opt for tasty libations and caviar off Apéro's à la carte list. This restaurant is modern, chic, and a must-stop for upscale Valentine's Day dining in the D.C. area.
(202) 525-1682
2622 P Street NW, Washington, DC 20007
Spruce (San Fransisco, CA)
The Spruce is one of the finest restaurants the Bay Area has to offer. Its $240-per-person Valentine's Day menu (with an optional $125 wine pairing) features four courses and caviar. The entrees for this pairing are brimmed with fresh flavors from land and sea, including roasted pheasant, wild mushroom and French green lentil tart, and prime roast filet mignon en croûte. The opulent dining room makes the Spruce a great spot to spend your Valentine's Day or an upscale date night.
(415) 931-5100
3640 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94118
Mariel (Boston, MA)
The interior of Mariel was inspired by the spirit and ambiance of pre-revolutionary Havana, while its food renders a deep connection to the island. Diners can indulge in both small and large plates, as well as the varied selection of street pizzas. We would also recommend trying one of its mojitos to transport yourself from the chilliness of Boston to the warmth of the Caribbean oasis. Mariel was one of our top most romantic restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day in Boston last year, and it's no surprise that its eclectic atmosphere and unique flavors make it a worthwhile trip this year, too.
(617) 333-8776
10 Post Office Sq, Boston, MA 02109
Anju (Washington, DC)
Anju is an excellent romantic restaurant for date night, whether you're a D.C. local or traveling through the capital region. Executive chef Angel Barreto channels his culinary energy into creative Korean cooking, including yukhoe, which made our list of the best restaurant dishes we ate in 2023. The interior of this restaurant is open and chic, with bright features and tons of greenery. It's one of our favorite spots to enjoy soju and celebrate all that D.C. has to offer.
(202) 845-8935
1805 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Peak (New York, NY)
Look up above New York City, and you'll find Peak, a restaurant located on the 101st floor of the Hudson Yards. Its location will provide panoramic views of the city and enough time in the elevator to make anyone uncomfortable.
All jokes aside, the ambiance and offerings at Peak make it one of the most romantic restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day in NYC. Its cuisine is just as elevated as its views, which includes a prix fixe dinner menu with oysters, foie gras, halibut, and filet mignon. After your meal, stop next door at Peekaboo, a lively bar with tasty libations and a youthful atmosphere.
(332) 204-8547
30 Hudson Yards, 101st Floor New York, NY 10001
Inn of the Seventh Ray (Los Angeles, CA)
For a romantic evening in L.A., check out the Inn of the Seventh Ray. The outdoor seating at this inn is nothing short of magical and will quickly transport you and your loved ones from the fast-paced lifestyle of the city and into the earthy, romantic epicenter of California. During the entire week of Valentine's Day, diners can enjoy a five-course prix fixe nestled within the old oaks and sycamore trees with both omnivorous and vegetarian options.
(310) 455-1311
128 Old Topanga Canyon Rd, Topanga, CA 90290
Cliff Bell's (Detroit, MI)
Jazz lovers will appreciate the timeless culture and musicality behind Cliff Bell's in Detroit. The restaurant's decor fuses contemporary and art deco together into a magical experience accompanied by live music and tasty libations. Although it's one of the most romantic bars to celebrate Valentine's Day, its food is also worthy of note. Sip on a classic cocktail with your loved ones while diving into a plate of ale-steamed mussels or braised beef short ribs. Don't forget to finish off the meal by splitting a hefty serving of tiramisu with your dining companion.
(313) 961-2543
2030 Park Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
Nossa Omakase (Miami Beach, FL)
Nossa Omakase is a unique, speakeasy-style restaurant. "Nossa" in Portuguese translates to "wow" — and that was our reaction when we heard about its impressive 18-course offerings. Once you book your reservation at this highly secretive Japanese restaurant, you'll receive directions to the location and an escort through a dark hallway to the circular dining counter, where you'll be greeted by the executive chef and some of the most high-end omakase in the country.
Its menu options start at $375 per diner and feature lavish ingredients, including Japanese wagyu, smoking lobster sashimi, truffles, and edible gold. The ingredients fit into the high-end ambiance of Nossa Omakase that is worthy of a special occasion like Valentine's Day. This year, the restaurant will offer a 14-course nigiri omakase and a 16-course bluefin and caviar omakase for $200 and $385, respectively.
305-539-9711
1600 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Wildflower (Denver, CO)
Wildflower offers a blending of Italian and Mexican cuisine that pays homage to the original occupants of the Denver area. This story is highlighted in the restaurant's decor, which is filled with wildflowers and warm tones that will take you out of the snowy climate of Colorado. Diners will enjoy floral-forward cocktails, locally fermented beers and mead, and fare inspired by local provisions. The restaurant is well-known for its lamb feijoada, served with scarlet runner beans, guajillo chilis, aioli, parsley, herby gremolata, and its pomegranate and hibiscus granita with tequila, marigold, and mint for dessert.
www.lifehousehotels.com/hotels/denver/lower-highlands/restaurant/wildflower
(720) 706-6615
3638 Navajo St, Denver, CO 80211
Sanjusan (Minneapolis, MN)
Although most people don't often eat Japanese and Italian at the same time, the cultural mashup is at the center of Minneapolis' Sanjusan. The second floor of the restaurant offers an Edomae omakase while its first floor offers an intimate, upbeat restaurant with plates like Dungeness crab fettuccine, Verdi pizza with miso pesto, and pork gyoza with foie gras, nori, and wood ear mushrooms. Its feel is hyper-modern and youthful, which makes it the perfect spot for couples looking for a less formal Valentine's Day experience.
(612) 354-7763
33 North First Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Cured Restaurant & Salumeria (Louisville, KY)
Cured is nothing short of a carnivore's paradise. Its menu is filled with meats cured and aged-in house, including smoked pork chop served with potato cream, carbonara polenta, and its famous porterhouse steak. Besides its meat-forward fare, Cured is also well-loved for its intimate bar and dining space, as well as its farm-to-table approach. It's a modern restaurant that any lovebirds in Louisville will want to visit for this upcoming holiday.
(502) 653-7411
637 E Main St, Louisville, KY 4020
The Refectory (Columbus, OH)
Tall ceilings and stained glass windows will welcome you into one of Columbus' most esteemed restaurants. Its dining room was originally constructed as an 18th-century church building, which is still evident from its wooden beams and exposed roof. Chef Richard Blondin's Valentine's Day menu this year will feature foie gras-crusted filet mignon, roasted veal tenderloin, sea scallop mousse, and lobster bisque served in a romantic, intimate dining setting with an emphasis on a traditional Valentine's Day experience.
(614) 451-9774
1092 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43220
Bistro de Margot (Burlington, VT)
Although Burlington may be quite chilly in February, Bistro de Margot offers warm, cozy fine dining that's some of the best the city has to offer. Its Valentine's Day event must be paid for ahead of time and highlights the fine French fare that makes this restaurant so well-known in the community. Tickets are $160 per person and feature French-inspired favorites that highlight poultry, seafood, and more.
(802) 863-5200
126 College St, Burlington, Vermont 05401
Kres Chophouse (Orlando, FL)
Nothing says romance like a big ol' steak. And Kres Chophouse in Orlando is full of them. The restaurant's small booths and white tablecloths give this spot a modern yet upscale feel complemented by the aged in-house beef and regional seafood options. Besides its main prix fixe menu, diners can also choose from an array of vegan options, classic cocktails, and specially-curated wines before taking on the other magical things that Orlando has to offer.
(407) 447-7950
17 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32801
Tidepools (Kaloa, HI)
Oceanfront dining is on our bucket list of foodie experiences — and it might be on your sweetheart's, too. At Tidepools, a restaurant on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, diners can enjoy their evening among waterfalls, thatched-roof bungalows, and koi-filled lagoons. The food at this restaurant is almost as impressive as its ambiance; diners can enjoy an array of macadamia-crusted fish dishes and flavors rooted in the Hawaiian islands while taking in all that Kauai has to offer. It's an unforgettable dining experience, one that will make for a perfect Valentine's Day.
(808) 742-1234
1571 Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI 96756
Uchi (Multiple Locations)
Uchi has locations in several major cities, including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Miami, where it is well-loved for its unique Japanese cuisine and modern atmosphere. This Valentine's Day, each location will offer a specially-curated omakase menu. In the past, the restaurant has offered this eight-course tasting menu, which is designed to be enjoyed by two people and highlights the best that the restaurant has to offer. Besides these hand-crafted fish dishes (with some vegetarian options, too), guests will love the modern ambiance of the restaurants and their artistic details.
Multiple Locations
The French Laundry (Yountsville, CA)
No list of iconic, romantic restaurants would be complete without the famed French Laundry in the heart of the Napa Valley. This beautiful stone restaurant is one of the most notable in the country for both its French culinary work powered by chef Thomas Keller, as well as its beautiful facade and contemporary feel. Guests will enjoy Michelin-star-quality fine French dining at one of the country's most exclusive restaurants, including two daily tasting menus inspired by the produce, meat, and seafood of California.
(707) 944-2380
6640 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
Vetri Cucina (Philadelphia, PA)
Vetri Cucina may be one of Philly's smallest restaurants, with just a 32-seat capacity, but it packs a ton of Italian feel into a tiny space. The unique restaurant transports diners to Italy via thoughtfully designed hand-blown Murano glass chandeliers and Venetian glassware, as well as their four-course meal options, which include antipasti, pasta, an entrée, and dessert created with Mediterranean ingredients at the forefront.
(215) 732-3478
1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Mama's Fish House (Paia, HI)
Everyone in Maui is talking about Mama's Fish House. Although its name implies humble origins, this restaurant is actually one of the most exclusive in Hawaii, with reservations recommended several months in advance. Its menu places a strong emphasis on fresh fish caught in nearby waters, as well as Hawaiian spins on classic dishes like ahi chowder served with smoked bacon and Hana breadfruit and ahi, mahi mahi, and opakapaka curry served with mango chutney, Hana banana, macadamia nuts, and sambal.
(808) 579-8488
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779
Commander's Palace (New Orleans, LA)
The blue-and-white facade of Commander's Palace makes it one of the most recognizable spots in New Orleans. Chef Meg Bickford packs in regional flavors while meshing Haute Creole and modern New Orleans with her innovative dishes, including pork belly cassoulet, turtle soup au sherry, and pecan-crusted gulf fish. Besides the fine (yet reasonably-priced) fare, visitors love the convivial aesthetic and rich connection to the Big Easy — and we're sure your special someone will like it too.
(504) 899-8221
1403 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130
Our Methodology
When most people think of Valentine's Day, cheesy things often come to mind — rose petals, red tablescapes, champagne, the works. But for the purposes of this roundup, we looked at restaurants that opened up opportunities for intimate, unique experiences in both food and ambiance. We also wanted to include a variety of culinary flavors from around the world.
The restaurant selection was based on several factors, including customer reviews and ranking from outlets like Google Reviews, notoriety (via awards and recognitions like Michelin and James Beard), as well as the experiences of those close to us. We also prioritized restaurants that offer unique Valentine's Day menus, but didn't necessarily exclude spots that don't deviate from their standard offerings. After all, we think it's a gift enough to get a spot at one of these sought-after gems.