The Absolute Best Restaurant Dishes We Ate In 2023

For food lovers, finding the perfect meal can create lasting memories. For even the most utilitarian of eaters, an exemplary singular dish from a restaurant can turn a satisfied customer into a loyal one. Selecting just one memorable dish is also an incredible ask thanks to the litany of delicious dishes on a single menu and the multitude of restaurants serving innovative and delicious food. Thankfully, the writers and editors of Tasting Table proved they were up for the challenge.

While some lists might only focus on the newest, we decided to cast a wider net to showcase the best restaurant dish that members of our team have tried this year regardless of the older status of the property. Our recommendations span from coast to coast in the U.S., before heading across the Atlantic for even more dishes that left a lasting impression. Of course, what is considered "the best" is highly subjective, but the selections on this list are objectively worth the consideration. And with the cost of dinner being higher than ever, sometimes you just need a win. We explain why the following dishes not only won us over, but deserve the title of the best dish we tasted this year.