Valentine's Day Cheesecake Bars Recipe

"Red velvet desserts are great for Valentine's Day," says recipe developer Jessica Morone. "Their striking red color ... just makes desserts extra festive and romantic." While these bar cookies have a snowy white cheesecake layer on top, there's a vibrant, red velvet cookie crust underneath that lends them a bi-colored visual appeal that Morone says is "perfect for the holiday."

Morone assures us that these Valentine's Day cheesecake bars are "very easy to make," although she does have one caveat. It's important to make sure that you've allowed ample pre-cooking time to allow the cream cheese to come to room temperature: "If it is too cold, it will stay lumpy when you beat it," says Morone. If you forget to take the cheese out of the refrigerator before you start, she says you can warm it up in the microwave, but be sure to do so for no more than 10–15 seconds to keep it from melting.