Crock Pot Greek Lemon Chicken And Orzo Recipe

The cuisine of Greece reflects the country's warm, Mediterranean climate, and developer De Witt tells us that this Mediterranean-inspired slow cooker recipe "is a play on all of the favorite flavors of Greek cooking, [such as] lemon, garlic, olives, tomatoes, and oregano." She also notes that it is quite easy to make, describing it as "an easy, satisfying dish that can be put together quite quickly with minimal chopping."

How minimal is the prep work involved? De Witt estimates that it should only take 10 minutes or so. Yes, you do have to peel and chop an onion (try cutting it underwater to help keep your eyes from tearing up), but it's only a small one, and you'll just need to mince a few cloves of garlic, as well. You can even use scissors to snip not only the dill but also the sun-dried tomatoes and olives. You won't need to chop up the last two until 30 minutes before the dish is done since, as De Witt explains, "I add the olives and sun-dried tomatoes near the end of the cooking time to prevent them from becoming too soft." Once the slow cooker's worked its magic, you'll have a complete meal with meat, vegetables, and even a starch in the form of orzo.