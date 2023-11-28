Use Water When Dicing Onions To Prevent Your Eyes From Tearing Up

Our reliance on onions as a dietary and culinary staple dates back to prehistoric times. Yet despite our cultivation and use of this crop for the past 5,000 years, we're still rendered powerless by its ability to reduce us to tears every time we chop one up. Credit that stinging sensation we feel in our eyes while slicing onions to propanethial S-oxide, a sulfur chemical that's produced whenever an onion's amino acid sulfoxides mix with its enzymes once the barriers between them are broken down.

After this chemical is released into the air and comes into contact with the eyes, it reacts with the film of water that coats our eyeballs to create sulfuric acid. The resulting burning sensation then triggers our tear ducts to produce tears to flush the irritant out. It's a highly unpleasant experience that's still worth putting up with to have the flavor and texture of onions elevating our entrées, soups, salads, sauces, and more.

Through experimentation and trial and error, chefs and home cooks alike have discovered different possible remedies that would neutralize or at least mitigate the potency of propanethial S-oxide. One popular recommendation? Slicing onions either under running water or while they're submerged in water to keep their sulfuric fumes from dispersing. Try this hack if your sink is big and deep enough to fit your chopping board and still leave you with room to maneuver your knife properly. You can also fill a huge tray with water and do your slicing in it.