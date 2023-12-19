Martha Stewart Uses Citrus For An Easy And Edible Holiday Centerpiece

As it turns out, Martha Stewart's use of pomanders in this centerpiece is rooted in Christmas tradition. Pomanders began as perfume balls people would carry on their person to combat stench and disease back in the medieval epoch. Many began introducing these balls of fragrance into their homes, and that's how the clove-studded orange we know today came about. As time passed, decorating the home with pomanders when it was time to have guests over became common practice.

To craft the pomanders for your centerpiece, Martha Stewart recommends applying a rubber band around each of the oranges to use as a guide for placing the cloves. Make things easier for yourself by using a skewer or nail to establish pre-punched holes for the cloves to go through. Then, you can remove the rubber band and create as many rows or designs as you'd like. You can choose to use all pomanders in your display, a variety of plain oranges and pomanders, or just regular oranges by themselves.

Additionally, while oranges are a scent synonymous with the holidays, you can use other fruits like apples and lemons as well. Other garnishes work great, too, like rosemary, juniper, cinnamon sticks, star anise, pomegranates, or poinsettias for visual contrast. Stewart uses three levels in her centerpiece, but you can stack as many stands as you'd like. Or, simplify things by using just one dish or board and arranging the oranges in a pleasing display.