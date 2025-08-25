The Biggest Candy Trends Of Each Decade

When you think of trends that come and go over time, it probably conjures images of things like bell-bottom jeans, mullets, Beanie Babies, and boy bands. What moves and changes our culture over time is impossible to pinpoint precisely, but what we can always depend on is that it will, in fact, change. We know this, even if it is hard to accept (since when are skinny jeans uncool?). But it's not just trends in music, fashion, and toys that can conjure up wistful feelings of nostalgia. There's another type of product that's subject to big fads, and it's edible: candy.

Like all passing trends, the fluctuating candy market is influenced by several factors, including economic, technological, and cultural factors, all of which play a part. It's looking back that allows us to see them more clearly. The Depression and World War II are to thank for some of our most longstanding and popular candies, and innovations made the '80s full of the sound of popping bubble gum. Magical candies had their moment, and appeals to kids' favorite characters had them refusing to throw away the packaging. It doesn't matter if you were an '80s kid or a '00s kid; looking back at childhood, there's probably a candy that comes to mind.