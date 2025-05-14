How Exactly Is Sour Candy Made?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sweet-toothed foodies probably don't think "How is this candy made?" until long, long after thinking, "Hooray! Candy!" We get it. But for curious minds and hungry-to-know-more palates, we're exploring how exactly our favorite sour candies come to be.

As anyone who's so much as made a batch of homemade rock candy knows, candy-making is a multi-stepped process. To make sour candy, the base ingredients are mixed together – typically some combination of sugar, water, corn syrup, coloring, flavoring, sometimes gelatin, and most importantly, acid. The "sourness" in sour candies comes from one (or a combination of) three primary acids: Citric acid, tartaric acid, and malic acid, with citric acid being the most common of the three.

From there, the candy mixture is heated to a specific temperature designed to create a desired, consistent texture (often around 300 degrees Fahrenheit) and formed into its unique candy shape using molds — i.e., sour gummy bears, worms, etc. Once cooled, sour candy is frequently but not always coated in a finishing layer of sour powder. This surface coating is made from none other than citric acid, the same naturally-occurring ingredient that gives oranges and lemons their sharp, sour zing. By generously coating it onto the candy's surface, the sour punch that fans expect from extreme candy is delivered to the tastebuds as quickly as possible. Here at Tasting Table, we even add citric acid to big-batched cocktails as a flavor-balancing acid component.