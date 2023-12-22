Why You Should Add Citric Acid To Big-Batch Drinks

Creating batch cocktails is a game-changer for anyone looking to streamline their hosting game and spend more time mingling than mixing drinks. Batch cocktails are all about efficiency and flavor, allowing you to prepare large quantities of your favorite beverage in advance. When scaling up the ingredients, the key is maintaining the cocktail's flavor balance. The bright acidity of fresh lemon and lime juice fades quickly, so if you want to serve the best-tasting drinks prepared in advance, use citric acid instead of citrus juices.

Fresh citrus juice is an essential component of most cocktails, balancing out sweetness and adding a tart balance that makes all the other flavors of the drink brighter. But fresh lemon and lime juices lose their flavor over time; after several days, they can even have a metallic off-flavor. As the name implies, citric acid is one of the components of citrus juice that is responsible for acidity, although it is flavorless and has no aroma. It's a great substitute for the acid component of a batched cocktail if you want to make the drink days in advance to avoid the off flavors of old citrus juice.