15 Of The Most Sour Candies In The World

Candy: A sweet treat to make you feel warm and fuzzy, loaded to the brim with gummy or crystalized sugar. So why on earth would anyone want to be puckering their lips, wincing in pain, and dripping with saliva when they take a lick? Well, We're here to tell you that some people love the sour experience when it comes to candy munching. But unless you're a Sour Patch Kid, you may never fully understand the draw. Sour candy promotes salivation, making you intently susceptible to flavor and causing you to pucker even harder. It's a vicious, or for some, pleasurable cycle.

So why does your tongue burn after eating sour candy? That, our dear friend, is the burn of citric acid. Most foods that contain citric acid as a preservative have it fairly diluted, while sour candy contains an intense concentration. Sour is one of the five basic flavors, and it's a very stimulating one. Folks enjoy the bold sensory feeling of the sting of flavor. So, if you fall into that category, we've compiled a list of the most sour candies in the world for you to try. Just keep in mind that some of these are so intense they could cause damage to your tongue. You've been forewarned.