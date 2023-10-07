Rolling Candy Recalled Following Choking Death

From Nerds Rope to Baby Bottle Pops, candy companies come up with inventive, imaginative new packaging ideas to capture the attention of young consumers. But some ideas are better left on the drawing board.

On October 5, 2023, Cocco Candy Rolling Candy was officially recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Cocco Candy Rolling Candy consisted of a plastic tube filled with liquid candy and topped with a rollerball dispenser. The premise was that the liquid candy would be rolled directly onto the tongue. As the agency notes, "The candy's rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child's mouth, posing a choking hazard or death." This harrowing prediction is more than proactive. The recall follows the choking death of a 7-year-old New York girl last April. She became unable to breathe when the Rolling Candy's "rollerball" dislodged and stuck in her throat. Now, roughly 145,800 units are being recalled, and per the CPSC's announcement, consumers who have purchased the Rolling Candy are entitled to a refund, which can be obtained by contacting KGR Distribution Corp. (Contact information is listed via the CPSC statement.)

Specifically, the recall affects the 2-fluid ounce Cocco's Candy Rolling Candy in the flavors Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola. The products were manufactured in Turkey and sold to retailers nationwide and online by KGR Distribution Corp from May 2022 through March 2023 for roughly $2.50.