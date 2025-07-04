How World War II Popularized One Of The Most Popular Chocolate Brands In The World Today

M&M's are one of the most beloved candies out there. With a boatload of flavors on the market, the bite-size chocolates are perfectly poppable for a mid-day sweet treat or a candy-stuffed cookie. While we might associate M&Ms with all-things fun and whimsical today, they were actually popularized in one of the world's greatest tragedies — World War II. Back in the early 1930s, candymaker Forrest Mars Sr. moved to the United Kingdom, where he produced his company's Mars Bars for British volunteer soldiers fighting in the Spanish Civil War. Upon meeting troops in Spain, he noticed that some of them were eating little chocolate balls covered in a candy coating that did not melt in the sweltering summer heat.

Inspiration had struck. Back home in the states, Mars teamed up with William Murrie, an executive at Hershey, to create an American version of this un-meltable chocolate candy. They decided to call them M&M's, inspired by their last names, Mars and Murrie. Shortly after the creation of M&M's, WWII broke out, with thousands of American troops now deployed in Europe and the Pacific. Given the candy's natural ability to resist melting and the fact that it could be transported easily in rough conditions, M&M's became of fixture of American soldiers' rations. Due to nationwide sugar rations, the candies were barred for public sales by the United States government, distributed exclusively to active duty American soldiers instead. When WWII ended, those soldiers fell in love with all-things M&M's, sparking a worldwide confectionary sensation.