The Iconic Candy Frank Sinatra Loved For Dessert

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Singers are known to avoid dairy products, chocolate, fried food, and spicy meals before a performance. Legendary vocalist Judy Garland famously only drank room-temperature liquid before and during shows. As she shared in a 1967 interview with The Evening Sun newspaper, "Hot liquids cause swelling in the throat. Only drink tepid water or wine." Factual or flawed medical advice aside, the point remains: Singers can be picky about their preferred foods. Frank Sinatra was certainly picky — but not in the throat-centric approach of his fellow performers.

Sinatra was all about Tootsie Rolls. According to the official Tootsie Roll website, he named the chewy, chocolatey treat as his all-time favorite candy. Sinatra was also known to request 12 rolls of cherry-flavored Life Savers candies and 12 rolls of assorted-flavored Life Savers in his dressing room at every show. The rider also included a requirement of one bag of miniature Tootsie Rolls.

Tootsie Rolls were invented in 1896 in New York City, and as of 1968 are headquartered in Chicago – the same city that Sinatra proudly called "My Kind of Town." Although Sinatra himself was born in New Jersey, he came to Chicago as a no-name band singer in 1939, and would get his professional start in the Windy City — not unlike Tootsie Rolls, a fellow East Coast transplant.