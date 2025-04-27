The Candy Frank Sinatra Always Requested In His Dressing Room

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When a music artist or group performs, a rider is drawn up that details everything required at a venue from the lighting to the technology to what they want in their dressing room. Van Halen famously had a clause in their hospitality rider that precluded brown M&Ms (aka brown lentils, which is the strange name for a single M&M). It's likely that they were just testing to see if the promoter was reading the rider thoroughly. But long before Van Halen was making sweet demands, Frank Sinatra was setting his own candy standard. Ol' Blue Eyes required 12 rolls of cherry-flavored Life Savers and 12 rolls of assorted-flavored Life Savers. Why so many?

No one really knows why, but maybe the "Fly Me To The Moon" crooner liked to suck on them before a performance to ensure he didn't have a dry mouth, risking the dreaded clearing of the voice or coughing. He clearly had a penchant for the cherry-flavored variety because it is rumored that he was buried with a roll tucked inside his suit pocket. In addition to the Life Savers, Sinatra's demands included 12 boxes of Luden's cough drops in cherry and honey flavors. While these were designed to alleviate throat irritation, they also offer a sweetness other cough drops do not.