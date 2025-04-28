The Worst Dairy Queen Blizzard Is Based On An Underwhelming Candy Bar

Heath Bars have graced candy aisles since 1928, making them as old as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and older than York Peppermint Patties, Kit Kats, and M&Ms. While many of those candies have become endearing and remain popular both in their own right and as tasty Blizzard mix-ins, the same can't necessarily be said of Heath. The combination of chocolate and toffee makes it an easy candy to mix into ice cream, but it's a taste that seems better suited for a bygone era, as we discovered.

Heath also notably landed at No. 13 in Tasting Table's ranking of 16 popular candy bars from worst to best. We'll give it a slight nod because there's toffee mixed into the chocolate. But, the combination of flavorless toffee and bad milk chocolate isn't one we'll be grabbing any time soon. Apart from the disappointing flavor, toffee pieces easily stick to your teeth, leaving the flavor lingering for too long while also increasing the potential for cavities.

With so many Blizzard possibilities, customers can be as extravagant or simple as they want. Classic Blizzards really hit the spot, which is why we ranked Reese's Peanut Butter Cup as our top choice overall. For those looking for a basic Blizzard combo, we recommend opting for Snickers, Reese's, or Oreo, and leaving Heath by its nostalgic lonesome.