How Dot's Pretzels Became An Iconic, Craveable Snack
It's hard to miss Dot's Pretzels these days — the viral snack is all over social media, on store shelves, and, much to the delight of fans, available at Costco. It's a relatively new brand with humble beginnings dating back to 2011. The story starts in the town of Velva, North Dakota, where Dorothy "Dot" Henke began experimenting with pretzels in her kitchen, inspired by a snack she had at a wedding. Henke created a unique seasoning blend that became a hit among family and friends. Encouraged by the positive feedback, Henke decided to market her pretzels locally, selling at local events in Arizona and North Dakota, where they received enthusiastic responses and began to gain a loyal following.
The growth of Dot's Pretzels ramped up during the lockdowns of 2020, with people looking for comforting foods to enjoy at home. In 2021, The Hershey Company — as part of its broadening snack portfolio — acquired the brand, providing a significant boost to its distribution and availability. Before the acquisition, the brand had grown significantly through word of mouth and social media buzz, which helped create a dedicated fan base. Costco's decision to carry Dot's amplified their popularity, making the snack more accessible to a broader audience. This combo of a unique (and delicious!) product, strategic partnerships, and strong social media presence has turned Dot's Pretzels from a local favorite into an iconic, addictive snack enjoyed by people nationwide.
Where to buy Dot's Pretzels
Dot's Pretzels are available nationwide in four tasty flavors — Original, Honey Mustard, Cinnamon Sugar, and Southwest. Many retailers carry Dot's, including major grocery store chains and big box stores. If you have a hard time finding the flavor you're after on store shelves, plenty of online retailers can ship them to you. Size options include 2.5-, 5-, 10.5-, and 16-ounce bags, as well as boxes with 10 1-ounce bags. At Costco and Sam's Club, you can find the original flavor in 35-ounce bags.
The Original pretzel — which can be used for more than just snacking — has a buttery, tangy flavor with a salty blend of unique spices. Southwest has an intense blend of Tex-Mex-style spices and cheddar cheese. The Cinnamon Sugar pretzels are reminiscent of churros, with a satisfying blend of cinnamon, sugar, butter, and salt. Finally, Dot's Honey Mustard offers a classic flavor pairing with a distinct flair and notable balance of sweet and zesty. From kitchen experiment to beloved snack, Dot's Pretzels are a staple in many homes across the country. Thanks to their widespread availability, you can sample them all and try to pick your favorite — it might be harder than it sounds. And, if you love Dot's, check out these other pretzel brands for even more pretzel goodness.