How Dot's Pretzels Became An Iconic, Craveable Snack

It's hard to miss Dot's Pretzels these days — the viral snack is all over social media, on store shelves, and, much to the delight of fans, available at Costco. It's a relatively new brand with humble beginnings dating back to 2011. The story starts in the town of Velva, North Dakota, where Dorothy "Dot" Henke began experimenting with pretzels in her kitchen, inspired by a snack she had at a wedding. Henke created a unique seasoning blend that became a hit among family and friends. Encouraged by the positive feedback, Henke decided to market her pretzels locally, selling at local events in Arizona and North Dakota, where they received enthusiastic responses and began to gain a loyal following.

The growth of Dot's Pretzels ramped up during the lockdowns of 2020, with people looking for comforting foods to enjoy at home. In 2021, The Hershey Company — as part of its broadening snack portfolio — acquired the brand, providing a significant boost to its distribution and availability. Before the acquisition, the brand had grown significantly through word of mouth and social media buzz, which helped create a dedicated fan base. Costco's decision to carry Dot's amplified their popularity, making the snack more accessible to a broader audience. This combo of a unique (and delicious!) product, strategic partnerships, and strong social media presence has turned Dot's Pretzels from a local favorite into an iconic, addictive snack enjoyed by people nationwide.