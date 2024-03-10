17 Creative Ways To Use Pretzels, Other Than For Snacking

There's no snack quite like a pretzel, both in flavor and shape. However, these tiny twists aren't likely your go-to when you go to the convenience store because there are just too many other, more exciting options to choose from. But, like all foods, pretzels do have their place in the culinary world. It just might not be as a snack.

We are referring to the shelf-stable, notoriously bland pretzels rather than the ones you'd get from Auntie Anne's or the frozen foods section of the grocery store. But don't let their consistency and flavor (or lack thereof) fool you; the dryness and blandness of these cracker-ish twists make them an excellent ingredient to have in your kitchen and to use for everything from pie crusts to breading. Plus, you don't have to stick to a standard pretzel; if you look hard enough, you might even find pub-style, garlic, or the prized honey mustard variety. Here are some of the best ways to use up the bag of shelf-stable, hard pretzels in your pantry.