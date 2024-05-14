Pretzel Brands To Check Out If You Love Dot's

If you thought Dot's was creative in its seasoning blends, you'll want to check out Pop Daddy Snacks. Here, you can choose from 12 different types of pretzels, with flavors ranging from savory to sweet to spicy. You'll find classics like Yellow Mustard, Hot Sauce, and Cinnamon Sugar, but also innovative blends like Peppercorn Ranch, Maple & Brown Butter, and Thai Honey Curry.

As for the bags that are making our mouths water the most? Dill Pickle, which mixes vinegar with dill seasoning; Mexican Street Corn, which combines corn, cayenne, chili pepper, and cotija cheese; and Birthday Cake, which creates the perfect balance of sweet and salty. Also, make sure to keep an eye out for the brand's delectable seasonal flavors, like Dutch Apple Pie.

Pop Daddy was born as a popcorn company in 2013 (as you can likely guess from its name), but expanded its offerings to pretzels in 2018. The idea came to its founders, Mark and Erin Sarafa, when they learned about all the chemicals included in their beloved microwave popcorn bags — and as a result, they created a company that leaves artificial flavors out of its ingredient lists. And if you love these pretzel flavors, you can find some of them (like Dill Pickle) in Pop Daddy's popcorn bags as well.