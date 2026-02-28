25 High-Fiber Salad Recipes That Actually Satisfy
Some salads simply function as a side dish on your plate. They may add an element of freshness to your meal, but they aren't substantial enough to be the star of any meal. Then, there are salads that are packed with fiber from a variety of different fruits and vegetables and actually provide satisfaction in every bite. These are the kinds of salads we're highlighting here. Some of them are lighter and fresher, while others are heartier and more substantial. In every case, though, they're packed with at least 5 grams of fiber per serving, helping you to get more of the important nutrient into your diet every day.
The next time you're looking for a salad that delivers plenty of fiber and helps you feel your best, turn to these recipes. Even if you decide not to follow any of them to a T, they can hopefully serve as inspiration for your next nourishing, fulfilling meal.
Edamame Salad with Peanut Dressing
Frozen edamame is one of our favorite ingredients to keep on hand. It keeps for a long time, packs lots of protein and fiber, and can be tossed into tons of different recipes, from soups to salads like this edamame salad. Every serving of this recipe packs in over 13 grams of fiber, thanks to that edamame, in addition to cabbage and avocados. And by adding chicken to the dish, you'll make it into a complete meal that stores well if you happen to have any leftovers (not likely).
Spring-Forward Chickpea Salad
Looking for a way to use up all the spring produce in your fridge? There's a good chance that you already have a lot of what you'll need to make this chickpea salad, promising almost 13 grams of fiber. The chickpeas make up the bulk of the salad, but avocado, radishes, mixed greens, and plenty of herbs play supporting roles. Feta cheese is a nice addition here, as it offers both creaminess and tanginess. The real standout of this recipe, though, is a fresh lemon vinaigrette you'll want to drizzle on everything.
Protein-Packed Cobb Salad
Yes, this classic Cobb salad packs in plenty of protein, but it also doesn't do too shabby on the fiber front — it'll give you a whopping 22 grams of fiber per serving. Avocados, chickpeas, and flax and chia seeds do a lot of the heavy lifting for fiber content, but eggs, bacon, and chicken breast make for a heartier meal that can easily be served as the main dish on your plate. Sure, it's a salad, but it's a salad in comfort food form.
Citrusy Arugula Salad
Most of us know that we should eat more greens, but they can sometimes taste bland ... unless you're eating arugula, that is. Its bold, peppery flavor makes it the perfect base for this green salad, which offers 6 grams of fiber. It so happens that citrus — in this case, in the form of canned mandarin oranges — makes the perfect counterpart for arugula, thanks to its sweetness and acidity. Add some sliced red onion into the mix, and you have a fresh salad you'll want to make over and over.
Super Green Grain Salad
You know those times when you're not feeling your best, and you know you need to get in a ton of greens? That's exactly when you should turn to this recipe for a green grain salad. Kale and romaine lettuce form the base, but avocado, cucumber, edamame, and tons of herbs add even more green goodness to the bowl. Because of the rice, it's actually quite filling, and it packs 8 grams of fiber per serving.
Kale and Balsamic Berry Salad
We love a salad that has a nice mix of sweet and savory elements, which is what this kale salad with blueberries promises. It has 8.5 grams of fiber in every serving, making it a great option when you need a satisfying side dish. The additions of feta cheese and dried cranberries are nice, adding a creamy saltiness and subtle chewiness, respectively, and making this salad feel elevated and sophisticated.
Sweet and Crunchy Rutabaga Salad
Rutabaga isn't common in every salad recipe out there, but it should be. This crunchy root vegetable makes the perfect base for this substantial salad, which promises almost 9 grams of fiber. The fresh elements of this salad, including the rutabaga, apples, and cabbage, offer the dish a nice freshness, but the honey-roasted chickpeas are an especially delicious touch. You'll finish it all off with a Greek yogurt dressing that brings all of those elements together nicely.
Oven-Roasted Purple Cauliflower Salad
Sometimes, a salad needs a warm element, especially when you're eating it during the colder months of the year. That's why this warm cauliflower salad is a must-make recipe when you need a dish that feels both healthy and comforting. Of course, you don't technically have to use purple cauliflower if you can't find it, but it does add a really nice pop of color to your plate. A serving of this salad boasts almost 10 grams of fiber.
Summer Tomato and Blackberry Salad
Blackberry season might just be the best time of year. Not only is the weather nice and warm, but you have access to one of the most beautiful, bold fruits of the summer. And since tomatoes are also in season, you can combine both tomatoes and blackberries and create this deeply delicious salad, which also prominently features avocado and corn. With all of those fresh ingredients, you're looking at a salad with nearly 10 grams of fiber per serving.
Grilled Strawberry and Balsamic Chicken and Spinach Salad
It may not have ever occurred to you to cook strawberries before, but believe us when we say that the process transforms the fruit and makes it even more delicious than it is in its raw state. Add some balsamic chicken to this spinach salad, and you have a meal that's packed with greens, protein, and — of course — a healthy dose of fiber. This salad has 5 grams, helping you to reach your daily fiber goals.
Kale, Chickpea, and Dukkah Salad
Craving a salad that's absolutely packed with fiber? Then you can't go wrong with this kale salad with dukkah, which has 20 grams in a single serving. If you haven't had much fiber all day, you can make this salad for dinner to pack in plenty of the nutrient into your last meal of the day. This recipe calls for prepared dukkah, but you can also make your own if you have the necessary ingredients on hand. The dukkah provides the salad with a satisfying crunch.
Grilled Nectarine Salad
Yes, fruit should absolutely be grilled, and nectarine tastes especially delicious once it's gotten a nice char on it. But that's not the only fruit in this salad — you'll also add blackberries for an acidic, summery flavor that makes every bite even more delicious. Although this recipe calls for mixed greens, you can use any type of greens you have on hand. We think arugula would work well here, too. The best part is that a serving of this salad will get you 6 grams of fiber.
Simple Fruit Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing
Sure, you can always grab a banana on your way out the door, but sometimes, you want your fruit to taste a bit more interesting than that. Enter this colorful fruit salad. The strawberries, kiwi, grapes, mango, and blueberries create a delicious mix of flavors, but that honey-lime dressing makes this recipe (which will get you almost 6 grams of fiber) really shine. The combination of sweetness from honey and acidity from lime is a match made in heaven.
Mexican-Inspired Tuna Salad
Tuna salad is delicious in all its forms, but when you're craving a tuna salad that features more veggies and less mayonnaise, this green tuna salad is sure to deliver. Lettuce makes up the bulk of the salad, but you're going to pack in plenty of other vegetables, like tomatoes, red onion, and avocado. The fact that you're using canned tuna makes this recipe easy to pull off, even when you don't feel like cooking a protein to add to the dish. Plus, it promises 14 grams of fiber.
Spring Vegetable and Herb Grain Salad
This is another great recipe for using up some of the spring produce you have on hand. Herbs like parsley and basil keep things tasting super fresh, and the combo of wheat berries and farro makes this salad super filling and satisfying. With so many nutrients, it's the kind of meal you eat when you want to feel your best. One serving of this salad offers almost 12 grams of fiber, thanks to all of those veggies and grains.
Silken Tofu and Soba Noodle Salad
A light, refreshing side salad can be a nice addition to your plate, but what if you want to make your salad your whole meal? That's when you need to choose a recipe for something a bit more substantial, like this soba noodle salad, which comes in at 5 grams of fiber. This salad gets its crunch from cucumber and carrots, along with a bold sharpness from green onions. Sesame oil helps to create a rich sauce that brings all of those elements together.
Blackened Cod and Citrus Salad
Summer evenings are at their most delicious when you make this recipe for a citrusy salad with cod. Cod tastes incredible with a nice char on it, and the salad counteracts that intensity with plenty of freshness. Arugula and watercress provide you with plenty of greens, but the blood and navel oranges offer sweetness and a beautiful pop of color. And once you add a can of cannellini beans to the mix, you've got an incredibly filling salad on your hands that gives you 10 grams of fiber.
Grapefruit and Arugula Salad with Quinoa
Grapefruit, arugula, and avocado taste so good together in this gorgeous quinoa salad. It feels light, refreshing, and summery, with dried cranberries and toasted sunflower seeds giving the salad a more interesting texture. And since you're getting 9 grams of fiber per serving, you can feel good about the fact that you're getting the nutrients you need from this meal. Make this for lunch on a hot summer day — or any time of the year, really — for a midday fiber boost.
Roasted Artichoke and White Bean Salad
Skip the lettuce in this dense bean salad with artichoke, which packs an amazing 28 grams of fiber per serving. Capers and herbs like dill make this a supremely flavorful salad, with a bold and fresh dressing made with Dijon mustard and lemon juice, along with a generous drizzle of olive oil. It's so hearty and filling that you can simply pair it with a slice of toast and call it a meal.
Greek-Style Seven-Layer Salad
When you want to make a show-stopping salad to serve at parties — or at a weekend family dinner — this Greek-style salad is a must-make dish. By layering all of those colorful veggies into a trifle bowl, your guests will get to see exactly what they're digging into. Chickpeas, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, and tomatoes are a few types of produce you'll see in this refreshing and summery dish, which offers 8 grams of fiber.
Salmon and Squash Salad with Roasted Pear Dressing
Salmon and squash join forces in this filling salad to make for a lunch or dinner that will have you feeling your best. You'll get over 16 grams of fiber per serving, thanks to the slew of veggies you'll find in this recipe. Kale and Brussels sprouts make up the base of the salad, while the squash adds a burst of color and sweetness. The salmon adds a fresh touch, but you can also swap it out with chicken or even chickpeas if fish isn't your thing.
Moroccan Chickpea Salad
Chickpeas are an absolute powerhouse ingredient, and they take center stage in this bold chickpea salad that offers nearly 12 grams of fiber per serving. We love this recipe because it doesn't involve any cooking at all — you just have to combine the solid ingredients and make the flavorful dressing to create this salad that can function both as a side dish and as a main course. Altogether, you'll only spend about 20 minutes assembling the whole meal.
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad
Once fall hits, you want to start eating dishes that feel warming and comforting, but that doesn't mean that you have to skip the salads entirely. Instead, try making this warm butternut squash salad, which uses fresh fall produce like pomegranates and offers 6 grams of fiber. The dressing might be the real star of the show here, adding tons of flavor to the dish with Dijon mustard, sherry vinegar, and honey for a touch of sweetness.
Roasted Acorn Squash Wedge Salad
Something about a wedge salad feels so fancy, but this recipe gives the classic an autumnal spin. You'll use the traditional iceberg lettuce, of course, but adding wedges of acorn squash makes the dish so much heartier and more filling. By layering on additional, flavorful ingredients like red onion, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, and feta, you'll make an elevated salad that's perfect for serving to guests — and for packing 9 grams of fiber into your meal.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
Brussels sprouts aren't just for roasting — they also taste delicious when they're shaved and incorporated into a big, green salad. In this Brussels sprouts-forward salad, they're not a funky addition to the mix, but they're actually the main attraction. Dates, Manchego cheese, and sunflower seeds add sweetness, texture, and crunch, and a flavorful dressing brings it all together in the most delicious way. You'll get 6 grams of fiber per serving from this salad.
