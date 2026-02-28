25 High-Fiber Salad Recipes That Actually Satisfy

Some salads simply function as a side dish on your plate. They may add an element of freshness to your meal, but they aren't substantial enough to be the star of any meal. Then, there are salads that are packed with fiber from a variety of different fruits and vegetables and actually provide satisfaction in every bite. These are the kinds of salads we're highlighting here. Some of them are lighter and fresher, while others are heartier and more substantial. In every case, though, they're packed with at least 5 grams of fiber per serving, helping you to get more of the important nutrient into your diet every day.

The next time you're looking for a salad that delivers plenty of fiber and helps you feel your best, turn to these recipes. Even if you decide not to follow any of them to a T, they can hopefully serve as inspiration for your next nourishing, fulfilling meal.