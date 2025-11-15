Our Protein-Packed Cobb Salad Is Filling And Easy To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Protein-dense foods are all the rage nowadays, whether it be a protein-rich Costco find or Starbucks' newest cold foam. Protein is a crucial macronutrient, of course, and though it is possible to eat too much protein, it's difficult to get anywhere close. Because of this, protein powders have become a staple in many diets, offering an easy way to boost protein totals simply by sprinkling, stirring, and blending. While the high-protein options that exist because of powders are convenient, it's hard to beat the protein already found in foods we eat everyday. In fact, with a few clever tricks, you can pack nearly half a day's protein into just one salad.

This protein-packed Cobb salad recipe written by developer and nutritionist coach Michelle McGlinn is a hearty source of the macronutrient thanks to chicken, bacon, eggs, Greek yogurt, chickpeas, flax seeds, and chia seeds. Altogether, this salad recipe boasts over 200 grams of protein, which divides into over 50 grams of protein per serving. A fitness lover's dream, this salad is filled with nutrients to fuel any workout — or even just a long day.