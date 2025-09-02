Starbucks Is Adding A Boost Of Protein To Its Drink Customizations

Protein is already being advertised to you on pretty much every food and drink product you see at the supermarket, and now Starbucks is going to make sure you get your fill at the coffee shop, too. Until now, Starbucks has been content to provide protein boxes of cheeses and eggs for its customers, but it seems the protein trend is too big to keep undrinkable. In the past decade, high-protein products have quadrupled in sales, partially due to fitness and wellness influencers pumping up the importance of high-protein ingredients for a healthy diet. This has led to a deluge of products, with everything from chips to breakfast cereals to ice cream advertising high protein content, and now ending with its inevitable form: a new Starbucks menu option.

Starbucks is bringing protein to its drink menu in three different ways starting on September 29, 2025, giving you lots of combinations for maximizing the protein in your order, including a new cold foam. The first is a new drink, the Starbucks Protein Latte, which features Protein-boosted Milk providing 27 to 36 grams of protein for a grande size. Starbucks says that a variety of Protein Lattes will be available, but has not announced any specific flavors yet. The high-protein milk, which is a 2% milk, will also be added as a customization option for other Starbucks menu items. When subbed in for normal milk in drinks that already contain it, the high-protein milk will add 12 to 16 grams of protein in a grande.