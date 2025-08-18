Whatever Happened To Starbucks Protein Cold Brew?
Starbucks announced that it would be rolling out Protein Cold Foam by the end of 2025, as some of its foam toppings are among its best featured items. But this isn't the first time that the Seattle-based coffee brand has toyed with the idea of adding protein-infused products to its roster. Back in 2018, Starbies launched its Protein Blended Cold Brew beverages. However, the plant-based iced concoctions, which came in almond and cacao varieties, were discontinued shortly after their debut due to a medley of issues. They have been dubbed some of the worst limited-edition drinks on the Starbucks menu.
The drinks were mixtures of either almond or coconut milk, Cold Brew, almond butter or cacao, Starbucks' very own protein blend, bananas, coconut sugar, and dates. But the chalky and chunky cuppa seemingly tasted acidic and had a very thick consistency despite having 12 grams of protein for a grande. The cup of brew was made to add another healthier option to the menu, but it had more negative reviews than positive. Customers weren't fans of the coarse and sandy feeling the drink left in their mouths after just one sip. Here's hoping that the new Protein Cold Foam, which will contain 15 grams of protein and zero added sugar, is a bit smoother.
Why did the Protein Blended Cold Brew bomb?
The Protein Blended Cold Brew was launched around August 2018 and quietly left the Starbucks barista bar after a few months. Aside from how the cup of Joe tasted, it failed for a plethora of other reasons. Employees found the drink complex to make and the almond pumps difficult to clean out, according to social media complaints. The coffee company also marketed the cold brews as being around for just a limited time. Customers simply didn't like the taste, and the brand opted to discontinue.
Beyond the unfavorable criticism, the beverage was possibly halted due to Starbucks wanting to simplify and tighten up its menu by shelving unpopular items. This is also to aid in boosting efficiency and to make room for new beverages. The company often removes less popular items to clean up its menu, as well as drinks that are hard to whip up or too similar to others. In late 2024, Starbucks got rid of its infamous olive oil "Oleato" line of beverages, as well as the Iced Matcha Lemonade and the Java Chip Frappuccino.