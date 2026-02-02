This Chickpea Salad Is Packed With Protein And Spring Flavors

Whenever winter feels particularly brutal and the longing for spring hangs in the air, it always helps to look ahead and embrace the emerging seasonal offerings. This spring-forward chickpea salad recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is wonderfully fresh, light, and herbaceous, and will make a wonderful lunchtime or side dish offering to herald in the coming season.

Oven-baked chickpeas lie at the heart of this salad recipe, providing heaps of fiber and protein along with a deliciously nutty flavor profile. The salad is assembled using some of the finest offerings of early spring: garden peas, crisp mixed greens, crunchy radishes, and fresh chives, mint, and dill. Avocado brings a delicious creaminess to the salad, and feta adds a complementary rich, salty tang into the mix, which is brought together using a light yet bright and zesty homemade lemon vinaigrette. If you are growing tired of the heavy stews and warming comfort dishes, this spring-forward chickpea salad will provide a much-needed burst of freshness to celebrate the oncoming spring.