1-Pan Gnocchi Lasagna Bake Is Cozy, Cheesy, And Easy To Make

There isn't much that beats a nice, warm pasta bake for comfort, and it's even better yet when said pasta bake is easy to throw together. With this one-pan gnocchi lasagna bake from recipe developer A.J. Forget, you get the best of both worlds. There is no need to boil pasta beforehand, and no need to even dirty a second dish. It all comes together in that one pan, and then goes straight into the oven for optimal convenience. The result is a full meal of tender gnocchi and eggplant surrounded by rich tomato sauce and creamy ricotta cheese, all ready in about an hour.

Calling this recipe a lasagna may be seem a bit strange at first, as there are no layers. Instead, lasagna is the inspiration for the dish, and each bite of the gnocchi bake evokes those same cheesy, tomatoey flavors. The advantage here, of course, is that the traditional lasagna noodles are replaced with fluffy little gnocchi. That means no boiling pasta and no painstaking layering — just a quick cook of the vegetables and sauce before tossing in the rest, topping it with cheese, and baking. Lasagna is a classic, but after you try its easy-to-make gnocchi-based cousin, you might just find yourself skipping the layers next time as well.