Turkey and Spinach Gnocchi Alfredo Bake Recipe

Part pasta and part potato, gnocchi is perhaps the perfect, starchy comfort food for anyone looking for a deeply satisfying meal. Originating from Northern Italy, these pasta dumplings are known for their chewy and pillowy texture and have been consumed in a wide variety of variations since the 16th century. While gnocchi are a wonderfully versatile ingredient that can be baked, fried, or boiled, we think that they are at their best when smothered with a delicious sauce and heaps of cheese. Who can resist the appeal of a creamy and rich gnocchi dish?

This turkey and spinach gnocchi Alfredo bake, created by Tasting Table's Jennine Rye, is a perfect comfort food offering that can be enjoyed any time of the year. Soft and pillowy gnocchi are baked in a thick and creamy Alfredo sauce along with juicy chunks of turkey and wilted spinach to give you a full meal in one bowl. The dish is topped off with mozzarella and Parmesan, which become beautifully gooey and golden in the oven and add heaps of texture and flavor to the meal.