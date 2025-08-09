Your Lasagna Isn't Traditionally Italian Until You Add This To It

A hearty tray of lasagna layered with sauce, meat, and cheese is a surefire way to the heart — and to the cobblestone streets of Italy. However, while your favorite tried-and-true lasagna recipe made with creamy ricotta cheese and spinach might be delicious, we hate to break it to you that your lasagna isn't traditionally Italian, really, until you add a particular creamy ingredient: béchamel. The creamy cheese sauce made from a simple ingredient base of butter, flour, and milk is key to creating a true lasagna within which the dish's flavors and textures bake and meld together like a true Italian symphony.

While there certainly are several regional varieties of lasagna, the most quintessential version of the Italian dish is Lasagna alla Bolognese, which originated in Bologna in the Emilia-Romagna region — a true food lover's paradise situated in the north-central region of the country. Traditionally, the dish is made simply by layering bolognese, a deeply flavorful tomato meat sauce, with fresh pasta, béchamel, and a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese on top before baking in the oven until melty and crisp. While the celebratory dish has been adapted across the Italian diaspora, giving way to Italian-American riffs on lasagna that are made with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, these recipes (while tasty) diverge from the authentic Italian method, made with béchamel sauce and hearty ragu.