This soy ginger baked salmon recipe is simple to assemble yet bold in flavor, and there are plenty of ways to tweak it according to your personal tastes for a satisfying dining experience. Adding a spicy element to the recipe is a great way to create more depth, and this can be done by mixing chile paste, chile flakes, or a dollop of sriracha into the marinade before adding the salmon.

Citrus pairs wonderfully with salmon, and will also work well with the other elements of the marinade. Lime juice will lend more zesty brightness, and a dash of orange juice will add a sweeter yet still bright and fresh flavor to the resulting dish. Adapting the aromatics in this dish is another easy way to mix things up, and you can try adding ingredients such as lemongrass, galangal, and cilantro. Alternatively, half a teaspoon of a spice mix such as Chinese 5-spice will go a long way in the flavor department without adding any complexity to the cooking process for this dish.

While this recipe oven-bakes the soy ginger salmon, you can also choose to pan-fry it if you would prefer. Pan frying requires more attention than baking, though the fish will be ready quicker if you use this option. Additionally, oven-baking will result in a slightly lighter dinner, whereas frying the salmon will give you a lovely crisp skin, adding an additional textural element to the dish.