Soy Ginger Baked Salmon Recipe
Salmon makes an excellent dinner choice for its ease of cooking, delicious sweet, buttery flavor, and its wonderfully tender, flaky texture. More than that, though, salmon is packed full of protein, omega fats, and a wide selection of vitamins and minerals, giving you a highly nutritious as well as tasty meal option. According to our survey, salmon is the most popular variety of fish consumed by our readers, so it's always handy to have a variety of different ways to enjoy this favorite fish in your repertoire.
This soy ginger baked salmon recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, offers a really straightforward and richly flavored way to prepare and cook salmon. A simple marinade of soy sauce, ginger, garlic, honey, and rice wine is mixed up and then added to fresh salmon fillets. The salmon can then sit and absorb the delicious, aromatic flavors until you are ready to get baking. While there are several different ways to cook fish, baking is a great option if you are looking for something quick and low-fuss. Baked salmon is wonderfully juicy and tender, and the aromatic and savory soy ginger marinade adds delicious depth without much effort, making this an ideal recipe for a busy weekday evening when you want something nutritious and you aren't willing to compromise on flavor.
Gather the ingredients for this soy ginger baked salmon recipe
To begin this soy ginger baked salmon recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want soy sauce, grated ginger, a garlic clove, honey, rice wine vinegar, and a couple of salmon fillets. You may also optionally want to use some sesame seeds as a garnish for the salmon.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking dish
Prep a baking dish with parchment paper.
Step 3: Combine the soy and ginger marinade
In a bowl combine the soy sauce, grated ginger, garlic, honey, and rice wine vinegar.
Step 4: Add the salmon
Add the salmon to the soy sauce mixture and thoroughly coat.
Step 5: Marinate the salmon
Allow the salmon to sit for 10 minutes, covered (or it can be covered and left to marinate in the fridge for 4 to 6 hours).
Step 6: Add the salmon to the prepared dish
Add the salmon to the prepared dish.
Step 7: Bake the salmon
Place the dish in the oven and bake it for 12 to 14 minutes until the salmon is cooked through.
Step 8: Serve
Serve immediately.
What pairs well with baked salmon?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|269
|Total Fat
|15.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|62.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|5.9 g
|Sodium
|946.0 mg
|Protein
|24.6 g
How can this soy ginger baked salmon recipe be adapted?
This soy ginger baked salmon recipe is simple to assemble yet bold in flavor, and there are plenty of ways to tweak it according to your personal tastes for a satisfying dining experience. Adding a spicy element to the recipe is a great way to create more depth, and this can be done by mixing chile paste, chile flakes, or a dollop of sriracha into the marinade before adding the salmon.
Citrus pairs wonderfully with salmon, and will also work well with the other elements of the marinade. Lime juice will lend more zesty brightness, and a dash of orange juice will add a sweeter yet still bright and fresh flavor to the resulting dish. Adapting the aromatics in this dish is another easy way to mix things up, and you can try adding ingredients such as lemongrass, galangal, and cilantro. Alternatively, half a teaspoon of a spice mix such as Chinese 5-spice will go a long way in the flavor department without adding any complexity to the cooking process for this dish.
While this recipe oven-bakes the soy ginger salmon, you can also choose to pan-fry it if you would prefer. Pan frying requires more attention than baking, though the fish will be ready quicker if you use this option. Additionally, oven-baking will result in a slightly lighter dinner, whereas frying the salmon will give you a lovely crisp skin, adding an additional textural element to the dish.
Can this marinade be used with any other types of fish?
As well as switching up the other ingredients and the cooking style of this dish, you can always choose a different variety of fish if you want a simple yet effective way to adapt this recipe. While salmon is a very popular choice and easy to find in supermarkets, recipe developer Rye recommends trying trout — her personal favorite — in place of the salmon for this dish. Trout and salmon are very similar due to the fact that they're from the same fish family, although salmon is slightly richer and more robust, and trout is more delicate in flavor, with a sweeter, nuttier taste. The arctic char, also part of the same fish family, is another great option if you are looking for a similar variety of fish to salmon, and tends to be more affordable than either salmon or trout.
Cod, sea bass, or halibut make great alternative options if you would prefer to select a white fish, and their mild flavor and firm textures will work well with the other elements of this recipe. Mahi mahi is another great option to look out for; this Pacific Ocean-dwelling fish pairs wonderfully with bold flavors, and it is ideal for an easy and delicious midweek dinner option.