29 Make-Ahead Breakfast Recipes That Save Time On Busy Mornings

On busy mornings, preparing a satisfying breakfast isn't always top of the to-do list. All too often, we're wolfing down a somewhat lackluster bowl of cereal, grabbing a plain old slice of toast as we rush out the door, or perhaps forgetting to eat altogether. But it doesn't have to be that way. With a little forward planning, you can set yourself up for breakfast greatness, ensuring there's time to tuck into something delicious before you start your day.

By making breakfast ahead, you'll take the pressure off your mornings, all while fueling yourself with something wholesome and full of flavor. Whether you prefer sweet or savory, protein-packed or plant-based, there's a recipe that can help. Many of these options can be made in a large batch, so a single prep session will set you up for the whole week. And some are perfectly portable, so you can enjoy your morning meal on the go if need be. So, if you've got some time to spare this weekend, why not prep one of these tempting breakfast recipes for the week ahead? Trust us, future you will be glad you did.