Fresh Pear Overnight Oats Recipe

Upon hearing the words overnight oats, the uninitiated are likely to picture leftover hot oatmeal that is eaten soggy and cold the next morning. But — if you're still with us after that unsavory description — that is definitely not the case! The oats are not cooked but mixed with a combination of tasty ingredients and left to soak overnight in a liquid, such as milk or water. Come breakfast time, they've reached the right consistency, they're full of flavor, and they're ready to enjoy. Overnight oats are a delicious breakfast dish or snack, and they can be customized in many ways by using different kinds of milk, fruit, nuts, seeds, or other add-ins to make them your own.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for pear overnight oats that is tasty, healthy, and easy. Ripe pears are mixed with oats, chia seeds, almond milk, and spices, while mashed banana and raisins add natural sweetness. The whole recipe comes together in only 8 minutes. Whip up a batch once or twice a week. It will last for 5 days in the refrigerator but will be at its best for 3 days before turning softer. Fill individual serving-sized cups, parfait glasses, bowls, jars, or containers, and try stackable containers to save space in the fridge. They'll be ready to grab and enjoy on busy mornings or when you don't feel like cooking. Breakfast meal prep has never been easier.